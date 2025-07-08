Ex-Fever Katie Lou Samuelson's rehab gets special visit from adorable Aliya in viral video: "Playing bangers on the AUX"

Katie Lou Samuelson tore her ACL before the 2025 WNBA season, barring her from playing with her new team, the Seattle Storm, after an impressive season with the Indiana Fever last year. She remains on the sidelines rehabbing her injury as she looks to return to the court next season.

Ad

Amid her rehab, she was visited by her daughter, Aliya, on Monday in an adorable encounter she posted on Instagram. Aliya was also cited as the one who played the gym’s background song for the workout.

“Aliya’s been playing bangers on the AUX lately 🎵🤣❤️ #elsaismyspiritanimal,” Katie wrote.

Ad

Trending

The two-year-old Aliya joined Samuelson in one of her workout routine, crawling with her as the Storm forward looks to regain strength in her injured knee.

Samuelson suffered the injury during the Storm's practice in May, just two months after signing for Seattle ahead the 2025 season. This is the second time in the last three years that she will miss the entire year, following her 2023 hiatus to give birth to Aliya.

Ad

Samuelson played a key role for the Fever in the 2024 WNBA season, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as one of the veterans in the then-youth-laden Indiana squad.

The 28-year-old forward isn't expected to return to action until the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Storm continue to impress this season, taking the fifth spot in the standings with a 12-7 record.

Katie Lou Samuelson gets candid on ACL tear recovery

Katie Lou Samuelson has a long road ahead of her before fully recovering from her injury but remains optimistic about her process.

Ad

In an interview with the Associated Press, Samuelson believes she would return to the court as well as she was before the injury, as her recovery has yielded promising results.

"This is something that is pretty tough. It's a pretty tough challenge to handle right now, just my season being done just like that. I have had little nagging things that I've always been able to play through,” she said.

Ad

"I'm in the best shape I could be going into this injury. So, there is that part of it. I wish it wasn't happening, but I know that I will get through this one day at a time, one step at a time," Samuelson added.

For now, Katie Lou Samuelson has to watch as the Storm look to have a deep playoff run despite injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More