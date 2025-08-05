Ex-Trump White House staffer bemoans Caitlin Clark's "hostile" treatment in WNBA workplace citing landmark cases

A former White House staffer under President Donald Trump has gone viral for suggesting government intervention on the &quot;hostile&quot; treatment of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. Clark is out due to a groin injury and has only played 13 games this season.In an opinion post on the Wall Street Journal, Sean McLean called for Congress to look into the WNBA's failure to protect Clark from being targeted by players. McLean, who served as a White House adviser for Trump toward the end of his first term, wants a federal probe similar to Dearica Hamby's pregnancy discrimination lawsuit.&quot;Ms. Clark's targeting may reflect a culture of disparate treatment, and the evidence provides reasonable cause for a federal probe into potential civil-rights violations,&quot; McLean wrote. &quot;This would mirror the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into Dearica Hamby’s pregnancy discrimination claims against the WNBA and her team. Congress and the Labor and Justice departments would be justified in examining the facts.&quot;&quot;If the league won’t act to protect its superstar from a hostile environment, the government should do so,&quot; he added.Caitlin Clark was welcomed to the WNBA last season with a lot of physicality and hard fouls. She struggled early until she found her groove and adjusted to the game speed of the professional league. Clark quickly took over and won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award.She also helped snap the Indiana Fever's playoff drought, but they were swept in the first round. Nevertheless, the Fever knew that they needed to surround their superstar with talent and experience, which they did this offseason.It didn't pan out with DeWanna Bonner, but others like Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard have stepped up. Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby were great pickups during the season, especially with Clark enduring four muscle-related injuries since training camp.While there's certainly a lot of physical defense on Clark, WNBA players have been calling out officials for letting it happen. Cunningham has sent a message by becoming the Fever's enforcer, so government interference might not be needed after all.Caitlin Clark injury updateIndiana Fever fans were excited to see Caitlin Clark in her practice gear ahead of the game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday. She was absent, missing her seventh game in a row, but the Fever earned a hard-fought 78-74 victory.Coach Stephanie White told reporters that the team is being cautious about Clark's return. They want her to be fully recovered before clearing her to play. She liked what she saw from her superstar during her rehab but is also preaching patience.