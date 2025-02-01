Ex-WNBA All-Star skeptical of Caitlin Clark-Natasha Howard pairing making Fever a title contender

The Indiana Fever are looking to maximize their title hopes as Caitlin Clark enters her prime, coming into the WNBA offseason as buyers. The Fever are sparing no expense to bolster their roster and are in contact with some star WNBA free agents.

Indiana has already made a big move with the addition of Natasha Howard, bringing their No. 5 pick from 2014 back to the team. While this certainly boosts the Fever's title hopes, former WNBA All-Star Rebecca Lobo offered her skepticism that Indiana could need one more splash to solidify their status as a championship contender.

"I think they're one piece away from being a title contender," Lobo said. "They have certainly improved by signing (Natasha) Howard. She, to me, fits their scheme beautifully as a rim-running stretch four.

"We know Caitlin Clark is the best get-ahead passer in the WNBA right now. Howard will run the floor."

Howard fits head coach Stephanie White's 3-point prioritized coaching philosophy, adding a veteran with the ability to stretch the floor as a post player. She will also provide valuable playoff leadership as a three-time WNBA champion.

Indiana Fever bolster bench with Sophie Cunningham

The Fever didn't rest after bringing in Natasha Howard as they threw their hat into the ring to build a three-team deal with the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. The trade sent Satou Sabally to Phoenix, with the Fever trading NaLyssa Smith to Dallas and bringing in Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham will join a stout reserve unit in Indiana, bolstering the Fever's bench as they continue to build their roster for a playoff push. Cunningham will enter her seventh WNBA season, coming off a solid year in Phoenix.

In 40 games, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. Cunningham, like Howard, bolsters Indiana's frontcourt depth while adding valuable floor spacing.

Entering the offseason, the Indiana Fever has the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA Championship behind the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx.

