Ex-WNBA All-Star throws shade at Caitlin Clark using 'scouting report' to justify Fever star being targeted with full-court pressure

Caitlin Clark has been in the midst of discussions lately regarding her placing ninth-best guard in the player votes of the 2025 WNBA All-Star voting. The Indiana Fever star ranked first in fan vote and third in media vote.

On Monday, a clip of then-rookie Clark being face-guarded full court by LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum resurfaced on social media. The play was during the Team WNBA vs. Team USA game in the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Phoenix.

Former WNBA All-Star Kelsey Bone-Smith wrote what seemed to be a post referring to Clark being guarded full court.

"Folks get on here & act like being guarded 94 ft is a compliment! It’s not, if a team is picking up one player 94 ft ALL GAME it means the scouting report says that player doesn’t like pressure/contact, is slow, or can’t dribble," Bone-Smith tweeted.

As her tweet blew up, Bone-Smith clarified that she didn't mention a name in her post. However, many fans believe that Bone-Smith is referring to Clark, claiming that the reigning Rookie of the Year is the only WNBA player being guarded full-court all game.

"I didn’t say anybody’s name in this tweet, & yet people are in my mentions talking about Caitlin Clark! Lol y’all gotta go touch grass or go sit on someone’s couch and work all this out!"

The New York Liberty selected Bone-Smith with the No. 5 pick of the 2013 WNBA draft. The 6-foot-4 center was the WNBA Most Improved Player in 2015 and was also named to his lone All-Star nod that year.

Bone-Smith last played for the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. After a five-year WNBA career, the 33-year-old center has since played overseas.

Colin Cowherd blasts players for 'pettiness' in ranking Caitlin Clark ninth in All-Star voting

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was one of the media members who criticized Caitlin Clark's ranking in the player voting of the 2025 All-Star Game.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd noted that even Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, finished higher in the player voting for guards. Mitchell finished with the sixth-highest player votes among guards.

"The pettiness has no bounds," Cowherd said. "For years, the WNBA players were pointing fingers. ... And then they get the golden goose, and they don't like what it looks like. ... When the wave hits, ride it. You don't know what it looks like. Don't fight it!"

"The WNBA players, they just don't like what the wave looks like. They wanted to fly private, they wanted to be more popular, they wanted a better deal in the CBA, which they'll get, they wanted sold-out arenas. They got it! They just don't necessarily think it should be this."

In nine games this season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds. The All-Star Game will be on July 19 in Indiana.

