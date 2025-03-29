"Excited" - Sheryl Swoopes makes feelings clear on Caitlin Clark and Fever's title chances

The Indiana Fever are one of the WNBA's best young teams, breaking out with a playoff berth in Caitlin Clark's rookie season. They suffered a first-round loss to the Connecticut Sun last year.

Indiana went 8-5 in their final 13 games of the season, including a five-game winning run. The Fever's late-season success gave fans plenty to cheer about, as Clark began to find her stride in the league.

Indiana's front office has been active to bolster their title odds around their core of Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

In a video posted by @aclassyteaparty on Thursday, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes shared that she feels confident in Indiana entering 2025.

"The team I feel made the biggest moves, maybe even the best moves, that would be the Indiana Fever," Swoopes said. "I think the Indiana Fever went from being in the playoffs last season to potentially winning a championship... I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

Aside from praising the Fever's offseason moves, Sheryl Swoopes also gave some love to Caitlin Clark. Swoopes expects Clark to be even better in her second season after spending the offseason to improve.

"How much stronger Caitlin got in the offseason. You know she was in the gym working on her game."

Swoopes credited Indiana for the acquisitions of the "OGs" DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in the offseason to help Clark.

Despite entering her 17th season in the WNBA, the 36-year-old Bonner remains highly effective. Bonner appeared in 40 games for Connecticut last season, all but one of which were starts, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 41% from the floor.

The Fever also added another veteran in the 33-year-old Howard, who adds championship experience with her three rings. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Swoopes also highlighted Howard's potential impact on the defensive end.

Caitlin Clark's Fever among title favorites according to odds

Sheryl Swoopes is not alone in thinking Caitlin Clark and the Fever have a chance to be legitimate title contenders this season.

The DraftKings sportsbook currently has the Fever priced at +400 to win the title, which is tied for the third-lowest overall odds. They're behind the defending champion New York Liberty (+220) and the previous two-time champion Las Vegas Aces (+330), and are tied with last year's losing finalists, the Minnesota Lynx.

