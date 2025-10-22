  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Toronto Tempo
  • "Expect her to raid NY in expansion draft": Fans erupt Sandy Brondello lands first job since Liberty exit as Toronto make first big domino move

"Expect her to raid NY in expansion draft": Fans erupt Sandy Brondello lands first job since Liberty exit as Toronto make first big domino move

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 22, 2025 21:29 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Fans react to the Toronto Tempo hiring Sandy Brondello (Image Source: GETTY)

Former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello landed a coaching job after her contract was not renewed. The Liberty did not renew Brondello's contract after the 2025 WNBA season. The team was the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and most people expected them to defend their title.

Ad

However, the team couldn't handle the pressure and lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs. This led the front office to decide not to continue their partnership with the Australian head coach.

Fortunately for Brondello, there was a report that she would be the first head coach of the Toronto Tempo. The league's newest expansion team is expected to begin its season with the WNBA in the 2026 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The report came from Howard Megdal of The IX Basketball on Wednesday.

youtube-cover
Ad

Following that, fans revealed their thoughts on Brondello being picked as the first head coach of the Toronto team. Here are some of what the fans said about the report.

"Also for Liberty fans with Brondello going to Toronto expect her to raid NY in the expansion draft. Big first domino move," a fan said.
Ad
"wanting experience during the potentially most chaotic time in league history is not surprising. it’ll def be interesting to see sandy coach a young team starting from scratch," another fan commented.
"Good luck Sandy, you will not be forgotten in NY 😔" other fans wished Sandy Brondello well.

Other fans were surprised by Tempo's first coaching hire.

Ad
"Huge move by the Tempo. Sandy knows how to build relationships and winning cultures," someone commented.
Ad
"I watched most of the Liberty's games while Brondello was coaching in New York, largely because Jonquel Jones is my favourite player in the W, and this is just a great move for Toronto's expansion. Hell yeah," a fan commented.
"Sandy Brondello is quite the pickup for Toronto," a comment read.

Becky Hammon didn't like that the Liberty moved on from Sandy Brondello

When the news about the Liberty's coaching decision was reported, many coaches and players expressed their opinion. One of them was Las Vegas Aces head coach, Becky Hammon.

Ad

She was surprised and told the media about how she didn't like that Sandy Brondello was let go. According to her, the coach is a winner and it's rare to have that kind of coach.

"I didn't love it for Sandy, I have to be honest. She's just won a championship. She's won in other places, and I know her to be a quality coach and a quality person. Those are rare sometimes to get that mixture of qualities as a head coach," Hammon said.
Ad

However, Sandy Brondello is doing quite well, particularly now that the Tempo has recruited her for the upcoming season.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications