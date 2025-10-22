"Expect her to raid NY in expansion draft": Fans erupt Sandy Brondello lands first job since Liberty exit as Toronto make first big domino move

Former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello landed a coaching job after her contract was not renewed. The Liberty did not renew Brondello's contract after the 2025 WNBA season. The team was the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and most people expected them to defend their title.However, the team couldn't handle the pressure and lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs. This led the front office to decide not to continue their partnership with the Australian head coach. Fortunately for Brondello, there was a report that she would be the first head coach of the Toronto Tempo. The league's newest expansion team is expected to begin its season with the WNBA in the 2026 season. The report came from Howard Megdal of The IX Basketball on Wednesday.Following that, fans revealed their thoughts on Brondello being picked as the first head coach of the Toronto team. Here are some of what the fans said about the report.&quot;Also for Liberty fans with Brondello going to Toronto expect her to raid NY in the expansion draft. Big first domino move,&quot; a fan said.mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 @mcbcLINKFirst, how did Title IX get the biggest scoop of the off-season? Well @ClassicJpow has been a solid NY Liberty beat writer this season so ... Also for Liberty fans with Brondello going to Toronto expect her to raid NY in the expansion draft. Big first domino move.&quot;wanting experience during the potentially most chaotic time in league history is not surprising. it’ll def be interesting to see sandy coach a young team starting from scratch,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Good luck Sandy, you will not be forgotten in NY 😔&quot; other fans wished Sandy Brondello well.Other fans were surprised by Tempo's first coaching hire.&quot;Huge move by the Tempo. Sandy knows how to build relationships and winning cultures,&quot; someone commented.Kim Nunley @kimnunleyLINKHuge move by the Tempo. Sandy knows how to build relationships and winning cultures.&quot;I watched most of the Liberty's games while Brondello was coaching in New York, largely because Jonquel Jones is my favourite player in the W, and this is just a great move for Toronto's expansion. Hell yeah,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Sandy Brondello is quite the pickup for Toronto,&quot; a comment read.Becky Hammon didn't like that the Liberty moved on from Sandy BrondelloWhen the news about the Liberty's coaching decision was reported, many coaches and players expressed their opinion. One of them was Las Vegas Aces head coach, Becky Hammon.She was surprised and told the media about how she didn't like that Sandy Brondello was let go. According to her, the coach is a winner and it's rare to have that kind of coach.&quot;I didn't love it for Sandy, I have to be honest. She's just won a championship. She's won in other places, and I know her to be a quality coach and a quality person. Those are rare sometimes to get that mixture of qualities as a head coach,&quot; Hammon said.However, Sandy Brondello is doing quite well, particularly now that the Tempo has recruited her for the upcoming season.