Caitlin Clark's sophomore season has fans clamoring with excitement to see what the former Iowa Hawkeye will do to top her Rookie of the year campaign last season.

The WNBA is preparing for fans to attend Clark's games in droves, especially when the Indiana Fever are on the road. The Dallas Wings are the latest team to announce that they will host the Fever in a larger arena.

Fans have expressed excitement that Caitlin Clark's presence is helping to put the WNBA on a larger stage. The Wings, along with the Atlanta Dream, have moved their games against the Fever to NBA arenas in their city, a move that could be a precursor to a permanent decision when it comes to WNBA venues.

The Wings will host the Fever in the American Airlines Center, home of the Mavericks and Stars. WNBA fans reacted to the news that teams are changing venues in anticipation of Clark for a while, but the reactions have become more divided.

Some fans are happy that the Indiana Fever guard is having such a positive impact on the league as a whole, while others have reached a point where they don't want to hear about it anymore.

One fan said that he is going to buy tickets to the game, but only because he wants to watch the Wings' first-round pick play, not Caitlin Clark.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is expected to enter the WNBA draft after the women's college basketball season ends. She is one of the top prospects in this year's class and is expected to be selected by the Dallas Wings with the top pick. Bueckers is expected to draw crowds herself, adding another young star to the WNBA.

"The Paige Bueckers effect," one fan commented.

"Oh yeah, they moved because of Paige," another said, jokingly.

Other fans are happy that Caitlin Clark is forcing teams to rethink their venues.

"Getting closer to actually having the team in Dallas not Arlington," one fan commented.

"THE CAITLIN CLARK EFFECT! THE FACE OF THE WNBA IS CHANGING VENUES FOR ALL THESE TEAMS," another fan said.

"The Lord has listened to our prayers, Dallas wings are moving in the right direction," another appreciative fan commented.

Popularity of players such as Caitlin Clark has helped the Atlanta Dream pursue a new home

The Dallas Wings aren't the only team changing their venue for their home games against the Fever. The Atlanta Dream will host the Caitlin Clark and Co. at State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks instead of the Gateway Center.

However, the Dream have been considering a move to an upgraded facility, according to team president Morgan Shaw Parker.

One of the existing options for WNBA teams that share their cities with their NBA counterparts is to share their arenas as well. Multiple WNBA teams are already doing this, including the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Making this move would allow WNBA teams to take advantage of the larger capacity of the NBA arenas, as well as transitioning their old arenas into practice facilities.

Clark's popularity and that of the WNBA has continued to grow since she joined the league last year. Many experts and players, both current and former, are excited to see what other changes Clark and the next generation of women's basketball talent can bring to the WNBA.

