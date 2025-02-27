"Expecting Lakers ticket prices" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason game in Iowa selling out for top dollar

Caitlin Clark has been a sensation in the WNBA since being taken with the first overall pick in 2024 by the Indiana Fever. Her rookie season saw the WNBA receive its best viewership ratings in the history of the league, propelling it to new heights. With the 2025 season on the horizon, Clark's greatness is continuing to sell out the stands in Iowa, even in the preseason.

WNBA fans took to Twitter to react to the news that Caitlin Clark's preseason game, to be held in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she played her college ball, has been sold out. Support for Clark is still at its strongest in Iowa, where she led the Hawkeyes on multiple deep runs in the NCAA tournament, including an appearance in the 2024 championship game.

15,000 fans are expected to attend the Indiana Fever's preseason exhibition game against the Brazilian national team as Caitlin Clark and her teammates prepare for the regular season. Tickets ranged from $60-$250 (as per hawkeyesports.com), and fans were impressed, but not surprised at the fact that Clark continues to sell out arenas, even for preseason games, voicing their opinions on her box office value:

"Got my 4. Can’t wait," said one of Clark's fans.

"Thank You Caitlin for saving Women's Basketball !!!" commented another grateful fan.

"Sold out in 40 minutes, didn't even make it to general public to buy," said another in surprise.

"Of course. They all will be," said one fan, unsurprised.

"They shoulda did this at the football stadium again. 15k too small for Caitlin," said another fan, arguing that Clark deserves a larger stage.

After securing Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Fever to the postseason, Clark has taken time off to focus on her game and finding the next level. However, her popularity on and off the court has only grown.

Indiana Fever preparing to make the most of Caitlin Clark's sophomore season

After losing in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever had a busy offseason, retooling their roster around Caitlin Clark. The team brought in a long list of free agents, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson. The team also brought in Sophie Cunningham in a trade with the Dallas Wings.

The Fever roster will be centered around Clark and co-stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, but the front office has done a masterful job of improving the roster around them. If Clark can maintain or even improve on her play from last year, the Fever should be contenders throughout the season.

One thing is for sure though; Caitlin Clark's talent will continue to pack the stands.

