Fact Check: Did Angel Reese mock Caitlin Clark with "Welcome to WNBA" remark after controversial play by Sky player?

Caitlin Clark was involved in an incident during the Indiana Fever's clash with the Chicago Sky today (June 1). The Fever won 71-70 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a hard-fought game that was decided in the final seconds.

After Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark in the back in the third quarter and got a flagrant-1 foul, an alleged Angel Reese quote made the rounds on social media. It raised some eyebrows around the WNBA.

"We had to give her [Caitlin Clark] her welcome to our league," a picture shared by Ballsack Sports reads.

Many fans could fall for this trick, but this isn't a real quote. Reese didn't say any of this. Ballsack Sports has gotten famous for publishing fake quotes from players and coaches that often create controversy.

Although Angel Reese seemed to take a shot at Caitlin Clark last week after the Sky beat the New York Liberty as visitors, this was a made-up quote.

These teams went at it and competed until the final second, but it was Clark and her teammates who welcomed Reese and Kamilla Cardoso (who made her debut).

Chennedy Carter refused to answer questions after Caitlin Clark incident

Following the game, Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was asked about the incident with Clark. A reporter tried to know more about what happened before she pushed Clark, but Carter was not entertaining any of it.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter responded to the reporter.

When asked what Clark said to her, she didn't share any details:

"I don't know what she said."

The same thing happened when the reporter tried to find out what Carter said to the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.

"I didn't say anything," Carter stated.

This game was exciting from start to finish. These two teams were on a mission, as they had clear intentions to beat each other. Clark didn't score the most points for her team, but her 11 points did help the Fever take the second win of the campaign.

Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 19 points off the bench while contributing four points and six assists. After a competitive match, details mattered the most, and the Fever got away with a win against a tough but similar opponent.