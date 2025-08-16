  • home icon
  • "Fallen in love with another off-the-street point guard": Jason Whitlock slams Stephanie White's decision to not play $66,079 sniper in 4-point loss

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 16, 2025 03:48 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

In her first season back as head coach of the Indiana Fever, Stephanie White has caught flak from the team's fanbase on multiple occasions. On Friday, it was a veteran journalist calling out White for failing to send in one of her shooters during crucial situations.

After the Fever lost 88-84 to the Washington Mystics in their Friday night matchup, one fan vented out their frustration with White on social media.

"How do you NOT put [Chloe] Bibby in on back to back games when you need a THREE??? Steph White is clueless," this fan tweeted.
Whitlock responded to this tweet by speculating on White's coaching preferences.

"Because Stephanie White has fallen in love with another off-the-street point guard. Sims offered nothing on either end of the court the last 3 minutes. No defense. No rebounding. Can't shoot," Whitlock posted on X.
In this Tweet, Whitlock is referring to Odyssey Sims, who was signed by the Fever a week ago to a hardship contract. Though Sims is a 12-year veteran who brings respectable numbers to the table (9.8 points per game and 41.7% from the field earlier this season in her stint with the LA Sparks), Whitlock did not agree with White's decision to field her in the clutch.

On the other hand, Bibby (who signed a $66,079 contract with Indiana as per Spotrac) has shot a more impressive 42.9% from beyond the arc since joining the Fever in late July. Bibby's better shooting clip from outside has led Whitlock and some Fever fans to question why White didn't give her any playing time in the loss to the Mystics.

"She reminds me a little bit of Aari": Stephanie White talks about signing new guard amidst Fever's injury woes

Throughout this season, White and the rest of the Fever organization have scrambled to find solutions to the team's injury woes. This past Thursday, the Fever signed Kyra Lambert, another backcourt piece, to a seven-day contract.

In a media availability that day, White told reporters about her mindset in welcoming Lambert to the team.

"She’s been watching the team, studying what we’re doing, how we’re playing opponents on both ends," White said. "She reminds me a little bit of Aari [McDonald] when she came in."

McDonald had proven to be a dependable playmaker after joining the Fever earlier this season. Now that McDonald has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a broken bone in her right foot, White is hoping that Lambert will learn the Fever's system quickly and contribute right away.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
