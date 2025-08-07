Fan accused of throwing green d**do at WNBA game faces two major charges including assault: Report

The WNBA has dealt with multiple incidents involving sex toys being tossed onto the court this past week, and on Wednesday, it was reported that the fan who threw one during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun game is now facing two criminal charges.According to Fox 10 Phoenix’s Trenton Hooker via X, the fan, identified as 18-year-old Kaden Lopez, is accused of striking someone with the sex toy. Lopez is facing at least two charges, including assault and disorderly conduct.He is alleged to have thrown a green dildo during the game, which hit a man and his 9-year-old niece. A court document obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix included a statement from the man.“He stated he was watching the WNBA game with his 9-year-old niece, when something hit his back then fell to the ground next to them. He realized the object that hit him was a dildo. He desires prosecution,&quot; the court filing stated.According to court documents, Lopez bought the sex toy the day before the game with the intention of bringing it. Unlike some of the earlier incidents, the object in this case did not make it onto the playing floor.All the recent WNBA sex toy-throwing incidentsThe first such episode occurred late in the July 30 game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, when a bright green sex toy slid into the front row. One fan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency or indecent exposure and criminal trespass.The next incident involved the Valkyries again, this time during their road game against the Chicago Sky.Then on Tuesday, during the clash between the Indiana Fever and LA Sparks, forward Sophie Cunningham, who had previously urged fans not to throw objects, became the latest target.After Kelsey Plum shot a free throw, an object came flying into the paint and appeared to hit Cunningham.She reacted after the game on Instagram:&quot;No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.&quot;READ: Sophie Cunningham instantly regrets viral message on X after getting hit in latest actIn response to the string of incidents, the WNBA enacted a “no bag policy” for Wednesday’s games to try to prevent more sex toys from being brought into arenas.