“Shouldn’t have tweeted that”: Sophie Cunningham instantly regrets viral d*ldo message on X after getting hit in latest act 

Sophie Cunningham regretted her decision to tweet about the d*ldo incident on Friday. The Indiana Fever guard urged the culprits to stop throwing the sex toy on the floor during games after it happened twice in a week. Cunningham said it could hurt the players if it hits one of them.

On Tuesday, the third d*ldo landed on a WNBA court during the Fever's visit to the Crypto.com Arena against the LA Sparks, hitting Cunningham. The Fever guard dropped an instant reaction following the game on Instagram, saying:

"No way the thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."

Cunningham's tweet from Friday had 19 million impressions at the time of writing, with 8.5k comments and 12k retweets/quote tweets. Cunningham also retweeted it, saying:

"this did NOT age well."

On the bright side, Cunningham didn't get injured, nor did anyone else. However, the situation has escalated, which needs to be looked at by the WNBA. As Cunningham mentioned on Friday, it could cause a serious injury when players are in action.

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham regretting protest against WNBA's d*ldo issue 

Sophie Cunningham's fear nearly materialized on Tuesday after she was hit by a d*ldo. Fans were quick to bring up her tweet, protesting against the culprits who threw the sex toy on WNBA courts. After Cunningham also resurfaced her message, expressing her regret about it, fans backed the Fever guard. Here's how they reacted:

"The league needs to make a statement saying they'll prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

"It's insane!"

"I wanted to see you go into the stands and karate kick whoever threw it in the head."

"We love you, forreal. You handle everything like a pro."

"Hope you're ok"

It was a rough night overall for Cunningham, who had a subpar outing in a 100-91 five-game winning-streak ending loss. She scored only eight points, shooting 3 of 7 and was a +/- -11. Cunningham entered the contest on a high after tallying double-digit scores in nine of the last 11 games, but she couldn't get going in Tuesday's loss. 

Nevertheless, the Fever remain in a comfortable spot in the standings, with a 17-13 record in fifth place. They face the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday at Cunningham's old stomping grounds for the first time since her trade to the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham will look forward to having a winning impact in Phoenix and get the Fever back on track as they continue this stretch in Caitlin Clark's absence.