  • “Shouldn’t have tweeted that”: Sophie Cunningham instantly regrets viral d*ldo message on X after getting hit in latest act 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 06, 2025 05:36 GMT
(Image Source: GETTY)

Sophie Cunningham regretted her decision to tweet about the d*ldo incident on Friday. The Indiana Fever guard urged the culprits to stop throwing the sex toy on the floor during games after it happened twice in a week. Cunningham said it could hurt the players if it hits one of them.

On Tuesday, the third d*ldo landed on a WNBA court during the Fever's visit to the Crypto.com Arena against the LA Sparks, hitting Cunningham.

The Fever guard dropped an instant reaction following the game on Instagram, saying:

"No way the thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn't have tweeted that."
(Image Source: Sophie Cunningham's IG)

Cunningham's tweet from Friday had 19 million impressions at the time of writing, with 8.5k comments and 12k retweets/quote tweets.

Cunningham also retweeted it, saying:

On the bright side, Cunningham didn't get injured, nor did anyone else. However, the situation has escalated, which needs to be looked at by the WNBA. As Cunningham mentioned on Friday, it could cause a serious injury when players are in action.

Fans react to Sophie Cunningham regretting protest against WNBA's d*ldo issue

Sophie Cunningham's fear nearly materialized on Tuesday after she was hit by a d*ldo. Fans were quick to bring up her tweet, protesting against the culprits who threw the sex toy on WNBA courts. After Cunningham also resurfaced her message, expressing her regret about it, fans backed the Fever guard.

Here's how they reacted:

It was a rough night overall for Cunningham, who had a subpar outing in a 100-91 five-game winning-streak ending loss. She scored only eight points, shooting 3 of 7 and was a +/- -11. Cunningham entered the contest on a high after tallying double-digit scores in nine of the last 11 games, but she couldn't get going in Tuesday's loss.

Nevertheless, the Fever remain in a comfortable spot in the standings, with a 17-13 record in fifth place. They face the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday at Cunningham's old stomping grounds for the first time since her trade to the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham will look forward to having a winning impact in Phoenix and get the Fever back on track as they continue this stretch in Caitlin Clark's absence.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.








