Fans excited by Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White's announcer role in NBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White is preparing for her first season leading the Indiana Fever, but first, she has other commitments outside of the WNBA. The 2023 Coach of the Year will be joining ESPN's broadcast team for Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers versus Milwaukee Bucks series.
Reporter Scott Agness shared the news on Wednesday, adding that White will team up with Michael Grady for the first game in this much-anticipated series.
"News: Michael Grady and Stephanie White — two familiar voices to Indiana fans — will be on the ESPN call for Pacers-Bucks Game 1. They’ll be joined by Louisville’s Katie George for the 1 p.m. ET tip Saturday as the NBA Playoffs begin in Indy."
Fans didn't hide their excitement over this news, flooding social media with positive comments about the tandem.
"Steph stays busyyy!!!" One fan said.
"So what you’re saying is our Fever Queen is back in town," another fan said.
"This is awesome stuff here," another fan said.
While celebration posts kept coming, one fan said that the presence of Stephanie White and Michael Grady would bring success to the Pacers.
"Okay; this is awesome," one fan said.
"oh this is beautiful," another fan said.
"indiana dream team joined by a louisville commentator yeah pacers taking game 1," another fan wrote.
After clinching the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, the Indiana Pacers will clash with the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch from last season's playoffs. The No. 6 seed Pacers pulled off the upset against the Bucks in the first round on the way to the Eastern Conference finals.
Stephanie White sends clear message to Caitlin Clark about in-game outbursts
While she will bring fans in-depth analysis of the Indiana Pacers' playoffs games, Stephanie White is preparing to coach Caitlin Clark, one of the most exciting players in the 2025 WNBA season.
One of the changes she expects to see from Clark is avoiding unnecessary technical fouls. After Clark told Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi she wanted to stay away from techs, White explained on "Good Follow" on Thursday that she doesn't necessarily need to tone down her competitiveness because of that.
"My initial reaction to it was, like, momentum-changing technicals we can't have. The unnecessary ones like we can't have... But you don't want to take any of that (fire) away because that's what makes her special. (She may need) to channel some of that, you know, in a way that may not hinder our team."
The upcoming season can bring a lot of happiness to Stephanie White and Co. after a busy offseason.
