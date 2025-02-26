"Feel bad for other girls" - Diana Taurasi's former teammate Isabelle Harrison echoes Rickea Jackson's sentiments about WNBA legend

Diana Taurasi's former teammate, Isabelle Harrison, reiterated Rickea Jackson's statement about the WNBA legend following the announcement of her retirement. On Tuesday afternoon, Harrison posted on X that she agreed with Jackson's words about having been treated well by Taurasi.

Ad

Harrison's comments came in response to a video from Unrivaled Basketball, where they asked players what their "Diana Taurasi story" was. An assortment of players recalled humorous encounters, heated exchanges and what it was like to physically match up against Taurasi.

While most of the player's stories highlighted her more abrasive side, Rickea Jackson only had positive things to say about the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The people her age probably got like beat up. But she was so nice to me. She was giving me advice at the game, I love DT", said Jackson.

Rickea Jackson was drafted by the LA Sparks with the fourth overall pick in 2024 and had a strong rookie season averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, starting in 35 out of 40 games. The Sparks played the Mercury three times last season, with Phoenix winning all three matchups.

Ad

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Taurasi only played in the first two games but scored 31 points and 20 respectively. Jackson progressively got more confident in each head-to-head, scoring nine points in the first game, 14 points in the second and by the third, she scored 22 points along with six rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Jackson added, "I feel like I've always got the nice DT... I had good experiences with DT and I hope it continues to stay that way cause I heard, you know, some stories about her, but she loves me, I love her".

Jackson admitted that while she is aware of Diana Taurasi's persona and has heard of her less cuddly moments, it's all love when Jackson sees her. Taurasi has given her advice and helped shape how she navigates the early days of being a pro.

Ad

Isabelle Harrison, who was drafted by the Mercury in 2015 and played her first season there, echoed Jackson's sentiments on X.

Harrison wrote, "i agree with Rickea. I feel bad for the other girls because DT was so sweet to me too".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harrison also said, "Forever her rookie lmao".

Diana Taurasi at peace with retirement following legendary career

Widely regarded as the greatest WNBA player of all time, Diana Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday. The three-time champion, 11-time All-Star, and league MVP, told Time Magazine "it was time to walk away".

After 20 seasons in the WNBA, accumulating more points than any other player in history, Taurasi feels good about stepping away from the game.

Ad

"Mentally and physically, I'm just full", Taurasi told the outlet.

"That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full and I'm happy".

Taurasi's words suggest a level of confidence in knowing she's accomplished everything she could have possibly set out to do. The six-time Olympic gold medalist enjoyed an outpour of heartfelt reactions following the announcement.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert referred to Taurasi as, "one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage". The Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner, Mat Ishbia, said that Taurasi is "the ultimate leader and teammate".

Diana Taurasi's competitiveness and sheer ability to win at every level has made an impact on the game of basketball few ever had. Her legacy will continue to resonate with young girls and boys everywhere who aspire to be a winner like her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback