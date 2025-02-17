"Feel free to unfollow, mute or block me" - Caitlin Clark's newest teammate Brianna Turner drops unfiltered take on her social media outlook

Brianna Turner, the recent addition to the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever, reminded her followers on X (formerly Twitter) about her social media outlook.

News broke on Sunday that the Fever signed the 28-year-old forward. On Monday, Turner posted a series of tweets emphasizing that she is an advocate against discriminatory actions. She reminded that anyone who found her takes bothersome is free to unfollow, mute or block her account on the social media site.

"Friendly reminder that I'm against all forms of discrimination including racism, sexism, homophobia, misogyny & transphobia. I often advocate against these discriminatory practices. Feel free to unfollow, mute or block me if that is bothersome to you. Always protect your peace," Turner wrote.

Turner said she would not adjust her online advocacy efforts to appease those against her takes. Despite the anticipated criticism, she will continue to speak up about her advocacies, as she does not crave validation.

"I have interests & a life outside of my playing career I do not expect or crave validation from social media. I have low expectations for twitter & I’m cognizant that many will reject my takes. I literally have a M.A. in Social Justice & Human Rights, so of course I speak up," Turner added.

Brianna Turner has not been as active on the social media site as she used to be before. She concluded by saying that she just wanted to share the outlook of his account on X through the years.

Brianna Turner is excited to join Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever announced on Monday via a press release that the team has added free agent forward Brianna Turner. COO and general manager Amber Cox said that Turner would be a valuable addition to Indiana's rotation and another veteran presence on and off the court.

"Throughout her career, Brianna has established herself as an elite defender in the WNBA. She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team," Cox said.

Turner said she is looking forward to competing for a championship with Indiana. She said she was drawn to the franchise's commitment to success and is excited to contribute.

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship. I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success," Turner said. "The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!"

The Atlanta Dream selected Brianna Turner with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft. She was traded to the Phoenix Mercury before her rookie campaign and played five years with the franchise. She spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Sky, where she averaged career lows across the board primarily due to a limited bench role, just 9.4 minutes in 27 games.

The 6-foot-3 forward has career averages of 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks on 58.3% shooting. She was named to the WNBA All-Defensive first team in 2020 and 2021.

Brianna Turner will be a solid rotation piece to Indiana's retooled frontcourt.

