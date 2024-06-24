“Feel like monumental moments”- Jason Whitlock mocks Angel Reese’s over zealous celebration after first WNBA win vs Caitlin Clark 

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese was all smiles and soaring high fives this Sunday after the Sky finally downed the Indiana Fever, led by rookie phenom Caitlin Clark. The win, 88-87, marked the Sky's first victory against the Fever in three tries this season, and the emotional post-game celebration had fans buzzing.

Following the win, Reese's enthusiastic celebration with former four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes caught the attention of podcaster Jason Whitlock, who mocked the celebration of Reese after winning a single regular season game, attributing it to the "Caitlin Clark" effect, as he said:

"The Caitlin Clark Effect. Regular-season games feel like monumental moments," he wrote on X.

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark started in college. Their on-court battles were intense and emotions tended to run high. Prior to this game, the two former college standouts met twice, with the Indiana Fever winning both contests against the Chicago Sky 71-70 and 91-83, respectively.

Angel Reese displays her grit after edging out Caitlin Clark and the Fever in Chicago

Angel Reese left her imprint on the Wintrust Arena hardwood on Sunday. While the Chicago Sky narrowly held off the Indiana Fever with an 88-87 win, Reese's performance had everyone buzzing.

She had a celebratory roar after the final buzzer rang through the arena. Reese, who quickly became a crowd favorite, is known for her skill and endless persistence.

"I'm a dog! You can't teach that." Reese told reporters in the post-game interview.

Despite facing off against a red-hot Caitlin Clark, who notched a career-high 13 assists, it was Reese controlling the paint. She was everywhere hustlewise in the game, grabbing 16 rebounds and muscling her way to 25 points—her eighth straight double-double, extending her WNBA rookie record.

It was a big win for Chicago Sky. The Fever, who lost their four-game winning streak, fell to fifth in the Eastern Conference. It was a comeback win that will thrust Reese into the spotlight as a rising star in the WNBA.

