Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 16)

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified Jun 16, 2024 13:00 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever WNBA matchups might not be the best in terms of competition among contending teams, they are, however, among the most popular because of the presence of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. This will be the two teams’ second game this season after Indiana got a 71-70 win on May 31.

Both teams have struggled to start the season so far, with Chicago faring a bit better. The Sky are 4-8 on the season and fourth in the East. The Fever are just behind them at the fifth spot with a 4-10 record. Chicago has lost two in a row, while Indiana won its most recent game.

The game is scheduled to start at noon EDT on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be broadcast live on CBS.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Injury reports

Chicago Sky injury report

As per ESPN, the Sky have two players on their injury report. Elizabeth Williams is out with a knee injury and underwent surgery on her meniscus. She isn’t expected to return until mid-August. Diamond DeShields is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever reported two injuries. Temi Fagbenle, who is out with a foot injury, is expected to be re-evaluated in the upcoming days. Damiris Dantas is out with an ankle injury and hasn’t played this season yet.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth chart

Ahead of the highly-anticipated game between Caitlin Clark’s Fever and Angel Reese’s Sky, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to start:

PG: Marina Mabrey SG: Dana Evans SF: Diamond DeShields PF: Angel Reese C: Kamilla Cardoso

GuardForwardCenter
Marina MabreyDiamond DeShieldsKamilla Cardoso
Dana EvansAngel ReeseIsabelle Harrison
Lindsay AllenMichaela OnyenwereBrianna Turner
Chennedy carterIsabelle Harrison
Kysre GondrezickBrianna Turner

Indiana Sky starting lineup and depth chart

Indiana coach Christie Sides should start:

PG: Caitlin Clark SG: Kelsey Mitchell SF: Kristy Wallace PF: NaLyssa Smith C: Aliyah Boston

GuardForwardCenter
Caitlin ClarkNaLyssa SmithAliyah Boston
Kelsey MitchellKristy WallaceNaLyssa Smith
Erica WheelerAliyah Boston
Lexie HullKatie Lou Samuelson
Grace BergerLexie Hull
Celeste TaylorVictaria Saxton

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Key matchups

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese

This is a no-brainer. This is arguably one of the biggest storylines in the WNBA and their play has lived up to the hype surrounding them. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the leading candidates for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and would like to put up a strong performance to sway the voters in their respective corners.

Aliyah Boston vs Kamilla Cardoso

While Clark seems to be getting much of the spotlight, Boston has been putting together a great season with averages of 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She went off against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday and scored 27 points. Cardoso didn’t start the season because of an injury, but since she made her WNBA debut, she averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

