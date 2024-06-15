Serena Williams has offered her valuable advice to WNBA star Caitlin Clark on dealing with negative scrutiny from the media and fans. William also empathized with the Indiana Fever player over the challenges of being thrust into the spotlight.

There are few athletes better equipped to understand the intense scrutiny Clark faces than Serena Williams, given the negativity and unfair treatment the 23-time Grand Slam champion endured after breaking out on the tennis scene as a teenager.

Clark finds herself in a similar position, having attracted massive media attention since becoming the new face of the WNBA. Alongside the attention, the 22-year-old has also had to navigate claims of her being targeted more than other rookies, being involved in discourse about racism, and combating apparent jealousy from her fellow players.

Trending

During the Tribeca Festival premiere of her docuseries 'In the Arena: Serena Williams,' the 23-time Grand Slam champion opened up about being "bullied" and enduring the level of negativity that is no longer deemed acceptable.

"I was bullied. That's in the book. We go into that a little bit in 'In the Arena' but I was. The things that I had to go through, now people will be cancelled for saying back then," she said.

Serena Williams also addressed the challenges Caitlin Clark has been dealing with, expressing her admiration for the 22-year-old's ability to remain "grounded" and ignore social media comments.

The former World No. 1 also suggested that the negativity directed towards Clark stems from jealousy and advised the WNBA star to continue on the same path.

"I just love that she tries to stay grounded. She said she doesn't look at her social [media], I get it, I don't either. I think it's so important to just continue doing what she's doing, no matter what other people do," she said.

"If people are negative, it's because they can't do what you do, basically. And hopefully she'll continue to do what she's doing," she added.

Serena Williams expresses interest in owning WNBA team as Caitlin Clark contibutes to boost in the sport's popularity

Serena Williams

In a recent interview with CNN Sports, Serena Williams disclosed that she is "super interested" in owning a WNBA team, which would add to her impressive portfolio, including stakes in the NWSL franchise Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

"Absolutely would be. I think with the right market, I would definitely be super interested," she said.

With the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese driving the NCAA women's basketball tournament to record-breaking viewership numbers, surpassing even the men's championships, the 23-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that there is no risk in capitalizing on the sport's growing popularity.

"I mean there is no risk. Women’s sports are exciting, women are exciting to watch. More people watched the women’s basketball in colleges than the men. So I think people are realizing that it is exciting to watch and it's an overly safe bet to me when it comes to investing," she said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is also a vocal advocate for investing in women's sports, frequently throwing his support behind Clark and encouraging fans to attend WNBA games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback