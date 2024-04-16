"There is no risk" - Serena Williams 'super interested' in adding WNBA team to her ownership roster as she talks about investing in women's sports

Serena Williams recently revealed that she would be interested in adding a WNBA team to her investment portfolio.

Even after hanging her racquet in 2022, Williams remains connected to sports. She had taken up the role of investor in the NWSL franchise Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

The American recently gave an interview with CNN Sports where she revealed that she would like to add a WNBA team to her investment portfolio.

"Absolutely would be. I think with the right market, I would definitely be super interested," Serena Williams said to CNN Sports.

Williams also weighed in on the increased interest in women's college basketball.

"Yeah I think the moments been happening, we just needed the right catalyst and the right people and I think that’s kind of been happening for the past few years. I think women’s sport is having a moment that it should’ve always had," Williams added.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, wants other women's sports to grow, comparing it to women's tennis. Williams added that women's basketball is on the right growth trajectory.

"Tennis has had its moments and it is international and it is huge and it's always going to be there. It is time to lift up other sports, women’s soccer, women’s basketball like there are so many other sports that have been doing so great. Let's put them on a platform that tennis is on. I feel like women’s basketball is getting there. It's arrived and that’s super exciting," she added.

Williams further pointed out that there is no added risk in investing in women's sports. She mentioned that people are now realizing that women's sports are exciting, adding that the NCAA Women's Basketball Final attracted more viewers than the men's final.

"I mean there is no risk. Women’s sports are exciting, women are exciting to watch. More people watched the women’s basketball in colleges than the men. So I think people are realizing that it is exciting to watch and it's an overly safe bet to me when it comes to investing," she said.

Serena Williams joined hands with Nike to help empower women's in sports

Serena Williams at the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala

In 2022, Serena Williams partnered with Nike and invested $1.3 million in the empowerment of women in sports. The money was invested in 20 organizations that worked for women in sports.

Apart from Williams, footballer Ada Hegerberg, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, and sprinter Scout Basset were among others who were part of this initiative.

Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about the initiative. The American mentioned that women and girls did not have equal access to sports and Nike Athlete Think Tank was created to amplify the voices of women in sports.

"The Nike Athlete Think Tank is a collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of women athletes. Because women and girls don’t have equal access to play and sport, we teamed up to share our experiences and turn insights into action and fight for gender equality," Serena Williams wrote.

