Serena Williams reunites with long-time friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, enjoys time with duo at polo match

Former World No.1 and 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams was spotted at a polo event with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who were long time-acquaintances of the American player. The event took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Florida.

Williams was one of the dominant players on the WTA tour from the late 90s till 2022 when she retired. The American broke numerous records in her career, achieving what is commonly referred to as the Serena Slam twice. This meant Williams held all four grand slam titles at the same time twice in her career.

In the 2015 season, Williams was very close to completing the calendar slam but lost to Italy's Roberta Vinci in the semi-final.

Recently, Serena Williams reunited with her long-term acquaintances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The trio were seen at a polo event spending quality in the company of each other. The royal couple was also engaged in shooting for their upcoming Netflix projects at the event. As per People.com, one of the projects was centered on professional polo.

"It's so good to have people like that"- When Serena Williams appreciated the friendship with Meghan Markle

It has been almost 14 years that Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have known each other. The duo met each other at the Super Bowl event in 2010 and since then the relationship has been one of unwavering friendship.

"It's so good to have people like that, just to know," Williams said at a post-match press conference while talking about her relationship with Markle. (via People.com)

The duo has been present for one another at important junctures of their personal and professional lives. While Markle was seen at multiple US Open victories achieved by Williams, the latter was present with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the royal wedding in 2018.

Williams publicly proclaimed that Markle was someone who radiated positivity and was a keen enthusiast of the sport.

"such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what."...."such a fan of the sport," Serena Williams said V(Via People.com)

When Markle launched her podcast Archetypes which dealt with various societal stereotypes imposed on women, Williams was the first guest on the show in 2022.

"I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!" "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious." Williams posted on her Instgaram after the podcast.

