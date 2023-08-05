"Today is my day, sorry guys"- When Roberta Vinci Apologized for ending Serena Williams' chances of winning the Calendar Grand Slam at US Open 2015

Serena Williams has had some terrific seasons throughout her career, one such coming in 2015.

That year, the American won the Australian Open by beating Maria Sharapova in the final. She triumphed at the French Open for the third time in her career by defeating Lucie Safarova in the title clash before triumphing over Garbine Muguruza to claim Wimbledon.

Serena Williams needed to win the US Open in order to complete the iconic Calendar Slam, and entered the tournament as a heavy favorite to win. She booked her place in the semifinals of the New York Major with wins over Vitalia Diatchenko, Kiki Bertens, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Madison Keys and her sister Venus Williams.

The then-World No. 1 was next up against Roberta Vinci and won the opening set 6-2. However, the Italian bounced back to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 and book her place in the final against compatriot Flavia Pennetta.

Vinci was delighted to defeat Williams and claimed that the victoy was like a dream for her.

"It's an incredible moment for me, it's like a dream, I'm in the final, I beat Serena," the Italian said.

She also apologised to Williams and the American crowd for ending her chances of completing the Calendar Slam, claiming that it was her day.

“For the American people, for Serena, for the Grand Slam and everything. But today is my day. Sorry guys," Vinci said.

Roberta Vinci went on to lose the US Open final 7-6(4), 6-2 to Flavia Pennetta, who retired at the end of the 2015 season. Williams finished the year with five titles to her name.

Serena Williams won four out of five meetings against Roberta Vinci

Serena Williams in action at the 2015 US Open

Serena Williams and Roberta Vinci squared off in five matches, with the American coming out on top in four of those.

The very first meeting between the two came in the third round of the 2009 Wimbledon Championships, with Williams winning 6-3, 6-4. They then locked horns during the third round of the Sony Ericsson Open (now known as the Miami Open) in 2012, and the American won 6-2, 6-1.

The following year, the two faced one another in the fourth round of the French Open, with Williams winning 6-1, 6-3. The next encounter between them came in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup in 2015, where the American triumphed 6-4, 6-3.

That year's US Open semifinal is the only time Vinci beat Williams, also making it the last meeting between the two.

The Italian faced Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams five times as well, with the latter coming out on top in every fixture.

