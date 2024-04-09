Serena Williams recently launched WYN Beauty, a makeup brand that caters to women with diverse skin tones leading an active lifestyle.

After she retired from tennis in 2022, Williams has been focusing on her entrepreneurial journey, with WYN Beauty being her latest endeavor. The newly launched brand introduced a variety of shades through 10 different products. The entire collection is designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of skin tones, particularly focusing on women with rich melanin skin.

An X (formerly Twitter) user recently praised the strategy and timing of the launch of the brand, highlighting the unique value proposition of the brand, the market timing with the rise in female sports viewership, and the brand identity that is an obvious nod to the 42-year-old American.

Williams responded to the tweet and explained how the brand aligns with her active lifestyle.

"I love this. Yea women’s sport is on the rise! So is just being active. I swear I’m more active now running around after 2 kids and I still wanna look good.. look good and feel good! And now I can. It moves with me and lasts all day! I’m literally obsessed!" Williams wrote.

"WYN Beauty is drawn from my experiences and everyday life to reach everyone and fit their needs" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala

In a conversation with an online beauty magazine Byrdie, Serena Williams expressed that her aim in establishing WYN Beauty was to produce makeup that could withstand the demands of a hectic day and amplify the inherent beauty that individuals already possess.

"It's not about [the celebrity title] for me," Serena Williams said. "This brand is for everyone — it doesn't matter who you are. We've drawn from my experiences and everyday life to reach everyone and fit their needs. For me, it's about creating a collection that speaks to me, whether I'm on the tennis court or picking my daughter up from school."

"A little goes a long way with what we've created with WYN Beauty. If I wake up late, I can quickly put on our skin tint, concealer, and lip and cheek tint and look fully made up all day. WYN Beauty wants you to understand you can be glamorous and active—and own it," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took a moment to look back at the evolution of cosmetics.

"Back then, brands [made us feel like] we had to fit their standard of beauty," Serena Williams said. "When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades. Many products weren't made for Black skin. We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren't always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way."

