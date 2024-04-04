What is Serena Williams' new venture, WYN Beauty? Everything to know about the American's new makeup brand

Serena Williams dabbled in various other activities even when she was an active tennis player. Since walking away from the sport in 2022, she has only found more time to pursue her interests and has focused her attention on being a businesswoman.

Williams has always intertwined her love for fashion and glamour in everything she does. So it's no surprise that her latest business venture is an extension of that. She's now gearing up for the launch of "WYN Beauty", her own makeup brand, which will be available from April 7, 2024 in Ulta beauty stores and on their website.

In an exclusive interview with Byrdie, Williams spilled the beans behind the conception of the brand. She revealed that the foundation for it was laid during her playing days itself. The 23-time Major champion would only have moments after the conclusion of her match and her post-match conference.

Williams established a quick beauty regime in order to present herself at her best in front of the media, which inspired her to create something for those in a rush as well.

"After playing on center court in front of millions of people, I'd have to do press. There was a point where I was talking to the press every single day. I had to figure out how I wanted to show up, but I only had a few minutes after a match to do my makeup," Serena told Williams Byrdie magazine.

Williams also faced some trouble finding the correct shade of skin tint. She realized that it is a common issue faced by many people and focused on solving this problem with her beauty brand.

"I would often mix my foundation and sun cream because I couldn't find a skin tint I loved. I realized that if I'm having this problem, other people are as well," Williams added.

With Williams' time as an athlete being a key point in the creation of the products, this is a range which isn't too time consuming. Additionally, there's another way in which tennis has been incorporated in the makeup line.

Serena Williams' makeup brand WYN Beauty to market their products in chartreuse packaging, a color synoymous with tennis

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

All WYN Beauty products will be packed in elegant chartreuse boxes, with the color being a homage to the yellow-green tennis balls Serena Williams hit for over two decades.

The makeup range offers a bevy of products such as the "Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Skin Skin Tint SPF 30", which is available for $29. It also comes in 36 shades to incorporate a variety of skin tones.

Other products include "Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick", which is priced at $20, while Glideline Longwear Eye Pencil is available for $19. The entire range is vegan, cruelty-free as well as dermatologically tested, with Williams being adamant about the whole thing.

Williams' second inninngs as an investor and entrepreneur has gone off without a hitch so far. With the launch of her brand new venture, she's set to add another feather to her already decorated hat.

