Serena Williams has opened up about how being a mother to her daughters has surpassed the joys she experienced during her illustrious tennis career.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, with her and husband Alexis Ohanian's first child, daughter Olympia, in attendance for the emotional affair. Since then, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has given birth to their second daughter, welcoming Adira River in August 2023.

While the former World No. 1 has been engaged in the joys of her family life, she has also found the time to combine her entrepreneurial spirit with her love for beauty and fashion by launching her very own makeup brand, WYN Beauty.

Serena Williams announced her new venture in a feature for American beauty magazine Byrdie, shedding light on the various sources of inspiration behind the brand. She disclosed that becoming a mother to Olympia had given her a new perspective on beauty, as the duo bonded over trying new makeup looks together.

"The way I talk to myself about beauty has certainly changed throughout my life, and it will continue to evolve. Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia," Serena Williams said.

"We're always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys," she added.

The American also acknowledged her daughters as her greatest sources of happiness, remarking that even the simple joy of volunteering at Olympia's school was more fulfilling than winning a Wimbledon title.

"My kids. I can't say that a Wimbledon trophy holds a candle to volunteering at my kid's school," she said.

Serena Williams: "I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is the most important thing"

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia

During the same interview with Byrdie magazine, Serena Williams expressed a desire for her daughters Olympia and Adira to learn a valuable lesson from her tennis career, grasping the importance of staying true to themselves.

"I want my daughters to look at my career and learn that being authentic to themselves is really the most important thing. You don't have to be the best as long as you do your best," she said.

The 42-year-old also outlined her aim to inspire her daughters by following her various passions, letting them know that they didn't need to limit themselves to one career path.

"I also hope my daughters see how many different passions I have—from tennis to beauty—and learn that they can lead dynamic careers and lives across their many interests," she added.

Serena Williams also opened up about how her mother, Oracene Price, had influenced her beauty journey, recalling her earliest "beauty memory" of her mother wearing red lipstick.

