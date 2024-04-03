Serena Williams recently looked back at her earliest memory of falling in love with beauty and makeup products after the launch of her makeup brand, WYN Beauty.

Serena Williams has always been a fashion trailblazer, even during her career as the world's top tennis athlete. The 42-year-old has now taken her love for beauty and fashion and turned it into a full-fledged venture, WYN Beauty. There were a lot of sources of inspiration that led to Williams launching the brand, and one of them was her mother, Oracene Price.

Oracene Price has been a constant source of support for Serena and her elder sister, Venus, throughout their careers. With Oracene by their side, the Williams sisters took over the tennis world and became legends in sporting history. On the occasion of WYN Beauty's launch, Serena Williams talked about the journey of creating the brand and how her mother, Oracene, played a role in it.

In an interview with American publication Byrdie, Williams recounted seeing her mother wearing red lipstick during her childhood and how she continues to wear it to this day. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also recalled playing with Oracene's makeup which led to her interest in beauty products.

"My earliest beauty memory has to do with my mom. She wore red lipstick back then and still does now. I remember playing in her makeup as a kid," Williams said.

Serena Williams looks back at creative use of makeup during her days as a tennis player

Serena Williams was among the most fashionable players tennis has ever seen. From jean skirts and leopard-print dresses, Williams has never shied away from flaunting her magic with fashion and makeup. However, it was not easy for her to be fashionable while playing a match.

In her interview with Byrdie, the former World No. 1 highlighted the difference between a tennis athlete wearing makeup and an athlete from another sport. While she loved glamming up for her matches, Williams had to make many adjustments to her makeup routine so that it didn't hinder her performance.

"Showing up [like that] was great for me. Tennis is different than other sports. Sprinters and gymnasts, for example, can wear a full face of makeup. With tennis, you can play for three hours and have sweat pouring down your face. So I had to find little ways to enhance my features. It started with the beads—that was a way to express myself. From there, I leaned into eyeliner and lipstick," Williams said.

