American tennis legend Serena Williams has officially entered the beauty industry with the launch of her own company, WYN Beauty.

Williams has always caught the eye of the fashion world every time she stepped on the court during her 27-year-long career. The former World No. 1 turned heads with flamboyant, colorful, and designer outfits like jean skirts and a catsuit, so it is not surprising that she has ventured into the beauty space with WYN Beauty.

Serena Williams recently gave an interview to American beauty and fashion publication Byrdie in which she talked about her fashion journey and what inspired her to launch WYN Beauty.

The 42-year-old looked back at her fashion statements on the tennis court during her playing days and shed light on how she felt empowered after looking her best. Williams highlighted that tennis players have to put on makeup differently compared to other athletes and revealed the minor adjustments she made to her beauty routine.

"Showing up [like that] was great for me. Tennis is different than other sports. Sprinters and gymnasts, for example, can wear a full face of makeup. With tennis, you can play for three hours and have sweat pouring down your face. So I had to find little ways to enhance my features. It started with the beads—that was a way to express myself. From there, I leaned into eyeliner and lipstick," Williams said.

A 10-piece collection of WYN Beauty products, including foundation, mascara, lipstick, and more, will drop on April 10. All products are packaged in bright green color, inspired by yellow-green tennis balls.

Serena Williams' most memorable looks on the court inspires Nike's latest Design Crew collection

Nike recently honored Serena Williams' on-court look over the years with the latest line of 'Serena Williams Design Crew' collection. The Design Crew was born in 2021 to forge the future of fashion as envisioned by Williams and a group of young and promising fashion designers.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion signed a multi-million dollar partnership deal with Nike when she was 21 years old and debuted in a Nike outfit at the 2004 US Open. Over the years, she has glammed up the tennis court with her outfits and the latest collection of SWDC has paid homage to those fashion statements.

On the occasion of the collection's launch, Williams talked about her desire to stand out on the tennis court and be experimental with her fashion. She also highlighted the need to diversify fashion to accommodate everyone's identity.

“When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design. The world isn't one color. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you begin to imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?” Williams said.

