In Pictures: Serena Williams' iconic on-court looks over the years honored by Nike with latest Design Crew collection launch

'Serena Williams Design Crew' by Nike recently dropped its latest collection honoring the American's iconic on-court looks over the years.

Williams signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike at the age of 21, a partnership that went on to become one of the American's most important relationships, which notably exists to date. She made her debut in Nike's wear at the 2004 US Open.

Back in 2021, the 42-year-old joined hands with Nike to create a collection to uplift new voices and help forge the future of design. This led to the inception of the Serena Williams Design Crew where she partnered with up-and-coming designers to curate innovative designs.

On the occasion of its launch, the American expressed her desire to stand out on the court and take a chance with the design.

“When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I’m Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design.”

The 23-time Major champion also spoke about the necessity of diversity in today's world. She said that different backgrounds and different thoughts always lead to amazing results.

“The world isn't one color. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you begin to imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?”

Nike took to Instagram to unveil the 2024 collection of SWDC which honored the American's on-court looks, from over the years, in a series of photos. The collection included a range of exclusively curated sportswear, shoes, designer clothes, and much more.

"She takes her fits as she takes her tennis, without limits ☁️📈 Swipe to see 📸 the iconic on-court looks that inspired the new SWDC collection."

Serena Williams donned a special custom-made kit for her last dance at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams

Serena Williams bid adieu to tennis in 2022 at her home slam, the US Open. Williams, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, donned a special custom-made Nike kit for her final dance.

The American donned a cropped sports jacket adorned with jewels, paired with a matching tennis dress underneath the jacket with a detachable glittered train, and complemented her look with a stylish headband.

The former World No. 1 completed her look with a pair of black PE NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers embellished with diamonds that formed the swoosh, and spelled the words 'QUEEN' and 'MAMA'.

