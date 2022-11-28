Serena Williams has been in the limelight for more than two decades. Her love life has been the subject of considerable discussion, but she has found a steady partner in Alexis Ohanian.

Williams married him in 2017, a couple of months after giving birth to their daughter Olympia. Ohanian is no stranger to being in the public eye. The entrepreneur and investor is one of the co-founders of Reddit and has courted plenty of attention himself over the years. Here's a look at the American's illustrious career:

What does Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, do?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian currently heads the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, which he founded in 2020, but started its operations full time in 2021. While he has gained plenty of expertise in the area, he has promised that his latest venture will stand out from the rest.

During an interview with Forbes, Ohanian stated that despite his interest in different fields like marketing, building new products remains his first love.

"I know people want to talk to me about marketing or community or other things, but building product is what I love. I’m motivated a lot by what I see as a changing tide in venture, and I think it’s become clear that venture is not immune from the software eating up every industry.” - Alexis Ohanian

Currently, the firm has 59 different companies in its portfolio.

Alexis Ohanian's professional journey

Alexis Ohanian with Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian graduated from the University of Virginia with degrees in history and commerce in 2005. Alongside his friend Steve Huffman, the duo pitched the idea for a site to Y Combinator, a tech start-up, which was passed on by them. The two were encouraged to come up with new ideas that could potentially receive funding.

That's how the two founded Reddit in 2005, which also lists Aaron Swartz as the co-founder. After leaving the company to explore other options, Ohanian returned in 2014 and stayed until he left for good in 2020.

During his stint managing Reddit, Ohanian also dabbled in plenty of other projects. In 2007, he founded Breadpig, a company that focused on producing merchandise whose proceeds would largely go to charities. He parted ways with the company in 2011.

In August 2010 Ohanian started Hipmunk, a project with which he was associated for more than a year. He then worked as a Partner at Y Combinator from June 2014 to February 2016. The American also founded Initialized Capital with Garry Tan in 2011, a venture capital fund with whom he was associated until 2020.

After juggling multiple responsibilities since the beginning of his career, Ohanian now solely focuses on just one project, his venture firm Seven Seven Six.

