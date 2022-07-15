How did Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian meet? Find out how 23-time Grand Slam ended up marrying the Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are among the most popular couples in tennis. The two met in Rome back in 2015 and got married in November 2017, two months following the birth of their daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, first met at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome in 2015. The American was in the city for the Italian Open, where she would be eliminated in the third round after withdrawing due to injury. Nonetheless, the outing in Rome was a special one in Serena's personal life.

Speaking about their first meeting, Williams told Vanity Fair in 2017 qbout how the pair met.

"This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?"

Williams later invited Ohanian to watch her play at the French Open, which she went on to win by defeating Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 in the final.

The two continued to date and Ohanian proposed to Williams on December 10, 2016 at the very place they first met, the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome.

Speaking about the proposal, the 23-time Grand Slam champion told Vanity Fair that she knew it was coming.

“I knew it was coming. I was like, ‘Serena, you’re ready. This is what you want.’ ”

The couple welcomed their daughter Olympia in September 2017 before getting married in New Orleans that November.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are approaching five years of marriage

Alexis Ohanian supporting Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2021

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are just a few months shy of completing five years of marriage. The pair often post pictures and videos of themselves with their daughter Olympia on Twitter and Instagram.

Ohanian and Olympia came to England to watch Williams make her return to the WTA tour. The Reddit co-founder sent a message of support to his wife before the start of her first doubles match in Eastbourne.

"Serena Williams back in the office for doubles! Let's go, mama," Ohanian wrote. "Also how about the bird photobomb??"

With Williams back in action, we will see a lot more of her husband and daughter cheering for her from the stands. The 40-year-old is set to compete at the National Bank Open in Toronto, so we could see her family present to support her.

