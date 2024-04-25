In his continued advocacy for women's rights and equality in sports, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian urged fans to watch WNBA games as he commented on the staggering difference between Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever contract and her deal with Nike.

Caitlin Clark was added to the Indiana Fever roster earlier in April as she was the No.1 overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Following Indiana Fever's selection of the 22-year-old, she will be paid $76,535 during her first year.

This discrepancy has unsettled a significant number of sports fans worldwide, particularly when comparing it with the substantial earnings of her male counterparts in the NBA, who frequently pocket millions in their first year. Nevertheless, she is anticipated to secure a staggering $28 million shoe deal with Nike.

On Wednesday, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, in which he shared his opinion on Caitlin Clark's rookie year salary and compared it to her Nike shoe deal. In the video, he expressed that it seems strange juxtaposing her Indiana Fever contract with her Nike deal and suggested that there's cause for concern regarding the institutions surrounding sports.

“I just left Nike global headquarters, where Caitlin Clark allegedly has an eight-figure sneaker deal which is amazing for her, but it seems weird juxtaposed with her $76,000 Indiana fever contract. Should you be upset at all the institutions around sports? Yes. Should you also be upset at fans? Yes,” he said.

Ohanian referred to his investment in the National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC in 2019 and how the league's fan base is growing, with players earning more and more investors coming in. He then concluded by urging fans to attend a WNBA match if they aren't happy with Clark's salary.

“It's a symbiotic relationship, this was the bet in 2019 when I said women's soccer was the most undervalued thing in sports right now and I wanted to buy a team, the talent is there, the fan base is there, we're selling out every other match."

"You're seeing more brands coming in which means more dollars, fans are filling up stadiums, salaries for players are also going up commensurate with that, if you're mad about Caitlin Clark's salary, go to a WNBA match.” Serena Williams' husband said.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark's jersey reportedly recording more sales than the Dallas Cowboys' entire squad jersey in 2023

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his thoughts on Dick Weiss's post about Caitlin Clark's jersey allegedly outselling the entire Dallas Cowboys squad's jerseys in 2023. The New York Daily News correspondent stated that Clark's Indiana Fever jersey sold more in a day than the entire Dallas Cowboys team jerseys combined.

"Caitlin Clark sold more Fever jerseys in one day than the Cowboys sold last year for the entire team," sports journalist Dick Wiess wrote in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

A few hours later, Serena Williams's husband Ohanian concurred with Dick Weiss's opinion by replying to the tweet.

"This was unnecessarily mean and I'm here for it," Ohanian wrote on X.

