Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently endorsed the reports of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever jersey sales surpassing the Dallas Cowboys' annual jersey sales for fiscal year 2023.

Clark was drafted by WNBA's Indiana Fever for a four-year deal reportedly worth $338,000. She was notably the No. 1 overall pick in Fever's draft and previously represented the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Division 1 women's basketball.

"I can't think of a better place to start off my career. A lot of the reason I am who I am today is that I had this constant confidence in myself. I think that's a thing a lot of young girls struggle with today. It's really the support system around them that instills that confidence in them," Clark said in her first press-conference with Indiana Fever (as quoted by NBC News).

Clark's confidence must have received a major boost upon realizing she shattered the records for most jersey sales for a draft pick ever, as reported by Fanatics.

Moreover, if New York Daily News correspondent Dick Weiss is to be believed, Clark's jersey (#22) trade has recorded figures higher than NFL's Dallas Cowboys' sales for the entire squad in 2023.

"Caitlin Clark sold more Fever jerseys in one day than the Cowboys sold last year for the entire team," sports journalist Dick Wiess wrote in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Weiss' claim invited a reaction from 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is notably a passionate promoter of women's sports.

"This was unnecessarily mean and I'm here for it," Ohanian wrote on X.

"Told Caitlin Clark to save all her gear" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on WNBA star's game-worn Iowa Hawkeyes jersey drawing $150,000 bid

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at an event.

A couple of weeks ago, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian found out that Caitlin Clark's game-worn Iowa Hawkeyes shirt (#22) drew a $150,000 bounty from a collector named Chase Jordan.

Ohanian celebrated the offer, to begin with, but revealed advising Clark to cherish and preserve her game-used gear.

"While I think this is a great moment for game-worn community finally starting to recognize the value of women's sports, I've told @CaitlinClark22 for over a year now to save & label all her own gear post-match. She knows the value — as should all athletes — and should keep it," Ohanian wrote on X.

Ohanian is the lead investor in the National Women's Soccer League team called the Angel City FC.

