"We don’t practice 4 hours every day": LSU coach jokingly denies Angel Reese's claims about practice sessions 

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese believes she avoided the WNBA's learning curve due to her diligent practice sessions at LSU. After playing 10 games in the big league, Resse candidly claimed that four hour-long practice sessions led by LSU coach Kim Mulkey prepared her for the WNBA, citing that nothing in the training camp surprised her.

Now that LSU's apparent secret was out for their competitors, Reese's comments initiated a response from Mulkey's assistant Gary Redus. The assistant coach laughingly denied the notion of 4-hour long practices, but claimed that the program makes the players ready for the leap:

"We don’t practice 4 hours every day. But you leave LSU prepared! #GeauxTigers," the coach wrote on X/Twitter.

Interestingly, Flaujae Johnson, Angel Reese's teammate at LSU, sparked a brief back and forth with the assistant coach. Johnson replied to Redus' post with an asserting, "Yes we do."

In response, the coach humorously reverted:

"You including all the time you be in the building, it just seem like a long time."

While the interaction serves as a hearty exchange between the student-athletes and LSU coach, Redus' persistence in denying Angel Reese's claims could be due to the NCAA's strict policies around practice sessions and their limits.

Angel Reese's practice session claims could pose LSU trouble against NCAA's rules

Throughout the season, Divison I student-athletes are allowed to partake in practice sessions no more than four hours per day and a total of 20 hours per week. However, there are exceptions to these rules in case of final examinations, preseason, off-season, vacation periods, etc.

Even though Angel Reese's comments abide by the four-hour limitation imposed by the NCAA, they fail to account for the total weekly hours and the details of the practice sessions.

According to the ByLaws, countable practice time includes activities other than court time, like film study, strategy discussions, weight training, conditioning and other activities.

However, it seems Reese cleared the air in the end after replying to Redus' initial tweet, clarifying that she did not mean they trained that long every day.

Angel Reese has averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists so far this season in 12 games. The Chicago Sky find themselves currently fourth in the Eastern Conference rankings with a 4-8 record.

They suffered an 83-81 defeat at the hands of the Washington Mystics last time out. Reese and Co. will hope to get back to winning ways against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

