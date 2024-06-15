Angel Reese Stats Tonight (June 14): Sky rookie drops another double-double in loss vs Mystics 

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese continued her rich vein of form despite Chicago's agonizing 83-81 loss against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday. Reese enjoyed her fifth straight game with a double-double, but just like in the previous two instances, the rookie's effort went in vain as Chicago suffered yet another defeat.

Reese scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds during her 32-minute outing against the Mystics. Out of the 14 boards on the night, three of them came on the offensive end.

The Sky rookie had a rough night shooting the ball from the field. The 22-year-old went 3-of-10 shooting from the field while not attempting a single 3-pointer. Reese converted all of her four free throw attempts on the night.

She also registered two assists and a steal with a +/- of +5 on the night.

Angel Reese tied the record for the most consecutive games with 10-plus rebounds by a rookie in WNBA history. On Friday, Reese recorded her sixth consecutive game with double-digit rebounds.

Overall, the Sky rookie has seven games this season with 10 or more rebounds. Her 14 boards against the Mystics were a career-high for the former LSU star.

The talented young player, who is one of the leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year award, has been solid for Chicago in the last five games. She is averaging 14.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 steals in her last five games.

Despite, Reese's excellent individual performances, the Sky have failed to muster wins. After their recent loss against the Mystics, Chicago slipped to 4-8 for the season so far.

Angel Reese's WNBA stats

Angel Reese is averaging a double-double in her rookie season. The rookie averages 12.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 1.8 apg after this season. Furthermore, Reese is averaging 4.6 offensive rebounds per game this season and leads the league in that category.

Reese's best game of the season came against the Connecticut Sun on June 12, when the rookie dropped a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.

She has scored in double digits in 10 of 12 games this season, and in terms of rebounding, Reese has had seven games with 10 or more boards this season.

The challenge Chicago Sky has faced is converting Reese's good performances on the court into wins.

Angel Reese and Co. travel to face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever next at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.