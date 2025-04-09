"Female Wemby" Dominique Malonga reveals 4x NBA champ making her an offer she could not refuse

Dominique Malonga revealed the amazing offer four-time NBA champion Tony Parker made her, which she could not refuse. On Tuesday, the French international joined Rachel DeMita on "The Courtside Club Interviews," where she talked about her journey from France to the WNBA.

During one segment, Dominique Malonga revealed the origins of her "Female Wemby" nickname and recalled her confrontation with Tony Parker.

"It started with Tony Parker recruiting me here, he was like 'okay she is the female wemby'. He is the one who said it first and it got everywhere," Malonga said. (7:04)

Malonga then complimented Victor Wembanyama and said that it was an honor for her to be compared to the Spurs star. The French international revealed that she once played a great game against her seniors at the academy level, and her agent, Jeremy, showed game clips to Tony Parker.

Parker was impressed, wanting Maloga to go pro, and made her an offer to join his ASVEL Feminin and play in Ligue Féminine. Malonga described the confrontation as an opportunity she could not refuse.

"He rent us a private jet to come to Paris... There were stars in my eyes everything," Malonga said. "So Private jet from Paris to Lyon, great dinner, big chef and everything just to tell me I see you potential, you've become a great player, you need to come here... I was like I cannot miss this opportunity." (19:36)

Dominique Malonga revealed that Parker helped her launch herself in European basketball and get ahead of her peers. She explained that if she had followed the normal route, she would have been in her second year in college, but she now has two more years of professional experience and believes she is ready for the WNBA.

Possible landing spots for Dominique Malonga in the upcoming WNBA draft

Dominique Malonga is one of the most exciting prospects to look at ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft. There is no doubt that Paige Bueckers has the highest chances of getting drafted as the first pick. However, Malonga has made a strong case for herself after playing in the 2024 Olympics and winning the silver medal. She is the favorite to get drafted as the second pick, especially now that Olivia Miles has decided to forego the draft and spend another year in college.

The Seattle Storm have the second pick in the draft, and they could go for Dominique Malonga, who would be a great fit on their team alongside fellow French international Gabby Williams. However, if the Storm decides to pass on the Olympian, the Washington Mystics are right behind them to seize her as their next big star.

Dominique Malonga will have an immediate impact on the Mystics squad alongside other bigs like Aaliyah Edwards and Stefanie Dolson. Lastly, if the French international drops to the fifth pick, the Golden State Valkyries will be there to get her onboard the new franchise and pair her up with the stars they acquired during he expansion draft.

The WNBA draft is set for Monday, April 14th, in New York City.

