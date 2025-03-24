Gabby Williams drops 1-word reaction as Kenza Salgues’ dagger three sends Florida to WBIT quarterfinals

Gabby Williams was stunned after Florida Gators' Kenza Salgues hit a buzzer-beater to help her team into the WBIT quarterfinals on Monday, March 24. The Seattle Storm forward reacted to Salgues' dagger against UNLV on Instagram.

With only a few seconds remaining in the game, the Gators were trailing UNLV by 84-83 and the last seconds saw the Gators gasping for a look at the rim. Jeriah Warren threw the ball to Kenza Salgues, who immediately launched the 3-point shot sinking it exactly at the buzzer.

Gabby Williams reposted the post from Gators Women's Basketball on Instagram and her IG story, sending a shoutout to Salgues.

"lfgggggg !!!! @kenzasalgues," Willaims wrote.

[Credit: IG/@gabbywilliams]

With the win, the Gators booked their place in the WBIT quarterfinals. Last year, when the WBIT program was introduced, the Gators were eliminated early in the season. This is their first selection for the quarterfinal.

Salgues, Warren, and Liv McGill performed excellently in the last-second win against UNLV. McGill ended the game with a team-high 22 points, followed by an 18-point game from Warren. Salgues had 13 points which included three 3-point shots.

Gabby Williams shares a heartfelt farewell message for Diana Taurasi

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi retired from basketball after playing over two decades of professional basketball in the league. Taurasi played her entire career with the Phoenix Mercury, and her commitment to the sport and dedication inspired players across the league.

When Taurasi decided to bid farewell to the game, the thank you messages poured in from everywhere. Gabby Williams also joined the others to honor the WNBA legend.

Gabby Williams, who represented the French national team, posted a picture of her sharing a big hug with Taurasi during the Paris Olympics. She penned a heartfelt message for Taurasi in the caption.

"Honor to have shared the court with you for so many years," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@gabbywilliams]

While Diana Taurasi is enjoying her retirement, Williams re-signed with the Seattle Storm in February. Last season, she took an early leave from the WNBA to be with the French national team and prepare for the Olympics where she had a great outing.

Gabby Williams led her team to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and was named the Paris 2024 Best Defensive Player.

Williams was able to play for the Storm in the second half of the season upon her return. This season, with her commitment to the Storm, expectations are high from the team.

