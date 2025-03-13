Aja Wilson drops 1-word reaction to $225,000 forward sister's portrayal of Angel Reese and Aces star in a beautiful painting

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was impressed with Gabby Williams' sister's painting of her and other league stars.

Jayda Noble Williams, younger sister of Seattle Storm's $225,000 signee Gabby, shared a carousel of photos of her latest painting on Instagram. It featured her sister in a French national team jersey, Las Vegas Aces' Wilson, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Aces' Jewell Loyd in Team USA colors.

It is the University of California player's tribute to the women of the WNBA, captioning it with:

"🧡 @wnba"

A'ja Wilson took notice of the work of art and loved it, dropping a one-word reaction to it in the comments section, saying:

"Wowww😍😍😍"

A'ja Wilson impressed

Wilson had a standout season in the WNBA, averaging career-highs of 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals in 38 games. Her dominant performance earned her a third WNBA MVP award.

With her on the lead, the Aces made it to their sixth playoff appearance before losing to eventual league champions New York Liberty in the semifinals.

A'ja Wilson battles Gabby Williams and the French team in the Olympics

Apart from having it great in the WNBA last campaign, A'ja Wilson also won her second Olympic gold medal in the 2024 edition of the Summer Games in Paris.

Team USA, led by A'ja Wilson, claimed the gold medal with a narrow 67-66 victory over the French national team, featuring fellow WNBA star Gabby Williams. The Las Vegas Aces superstar finished with a double-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the finals.

It capped what was a dominant showing for Wilson in the Olympic Games, where she was named the tournament's best player after averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 28 minutes per game.

Wilson was joined in the tournament's All-Star five by Williams, who also had an outstanding Olympic campaign for the host team, going for numbers of 15.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Other members of the elite five were Breanna Stewart (USA), Alanna Smith (Australia) and Emma Meesseman (Belgium).

A'ja Wilson is now gearing up for the next campaign of the WNBA, where she will once again lead the Las Vegas Aces. The team, however, lost some key and familiar faces in the offseason, including guard Kelsey Plum, who is now with the LA Sparks.

Gabby Williams, meanwhile, is also set to return to the WNBA after signing a 1-year, $225,000 contract with the Seattle Storm last month. She joined the Storm midway last season after the Olympics and helped the team reach the playoffs as the fifth seed.

