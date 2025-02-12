Bam Adebayo dodges Valentine's Day plan with A'ja Wilson but spills beans on first encounter

Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson have been connected romantically through rumors for quite some time now. On Tuesday, the Miami Heat star finally spilled beans on his first encounter with the Las Vegas Aces star while dodging a Valentine's Day question.

Enjoy Basketball's Maddy interviewed Adebayo on the red carpet for the Heat gala and asked the three-time All-Star questions about his personal life and Valentine's Day.

Maddy started her line of questioning by asking Adebayo about his opinion on the shoes that go best with Miami's "vice" jersey. The Heat center answered with A'ja Wilson's signature shoe, the Nike A'One.

Next, Maddy asked him if he had any Valentine's Day plans. Adebayo dodged the question and did not spill the beans on his relationship with the three-time WNBA MVP. However, in the following question, the interviewer asked the Heat star about his first meeting with Wilson. She did not mention the Aces star's name, but Adebayo caught on to it.

"The Olympics," he said.

In the summer of 2024, Adebayo and Wilson traveled to Paris to represent the US in the Olympic Games. However, they were also a part of the 2020 Olympics team, which traveled to Tokyo. Adebayo did not mention the specific year he met Wilson, but it could be any of the two.

Bam Adebayo debuts A'ja Wilson's signature sneakers

Bam Adebayo debuted A'ja Wilson's unreleased signature shoes on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Miami Heat star was seen playing the game wearing the unreleased Nike A'One, a pair of sneakers from the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's signature Nike collection.

Adebayo played the entire game in the A'One and delivered a solid performance in a disappointing 102-86 loss. The Heat big man scored 18 points, collected eight rebounds and made two successful blocks. However, it was not enough to secure a win for his team.

A'ja Wilson shared a wholesome and cheeky response to the Heat star's gesture, asking her fans to check the product live in action.

