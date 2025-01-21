Fever coach Keith Porter expresses excitement about training Caitlin Clark, hails WNBA superstar as potential GOAT

The Indiana Fever will start the 2025 season under new leadership after moving on from Christie Sides in the offseason. In November, the Fever reached an agreement with Stephanie White to return to Indiana.

White previously coached the Fever in 2015 and 2016, leading the team to two consecutive playoff berths and a WNBA Finals appearance in her first season as the team's head coach. One month later in December, White brought in player development coach Keith Porter to join her staff in Indiana.

Porter served on White's staff with the Connecticut Sun, helping rising star DiJonai Carrington take home Most Improved Player honors last season. On Monday afternoon, Porter discussed his eventful journey in the WNBA leading up to his position on White's coaching staff in Indiana.

"It's a crazy turn of events," Porter said in a conversation with Rachel DeMita. "Starting training in 2020, owning my business for about two, three years and I get hired with the Sun. Then it's just like boom. Now I'm in Indiana training Caitlin Clark, who might be the GOAT one day."

Porter had high praise for Fever superstar and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, who posted a historic rookie campaign in her first year as a pro. Clark led the Fever to the playoffs in year one, earning first-team All-WNBA honors as a rookie.

Caitlin Clark spotted at Kansas City Chiefs game

Over the weekend, Caitlin Clark was spotted attending the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Divisional Round matchup versus the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Clark was sitting in the press box alongside Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The pair cheered on Kelce and his Chiefs teammates, who went on to take down Houston 23-14 to clinch a spot in the AFC Championship for the seventh consecutive season. Kansas City struggled to move the ball offensively but capitalized on penalties from the Texans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs also made ball security a focal point in the matchup, not allowing a single turnover versus the Texans. Kelce shined with Swift and Clark in attendance, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a crucial touchdown grab in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

