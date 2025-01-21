Fever coach makes feelings clear on his goals for Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA season: " I just want her to just destroy everything"

In just her first season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has garnered accomplishments that take an entire career for many other athletes to amass. And now, a new member of the Indiana Fever coaching staff wants to make sure that she stays hungry and focused.

On the Jan. 20 episode of the "Courtside Club With Rachel DeMita" podcast, Keith Porter — who was named player development coach by the Fever a little over a month ago — talked about his lofty goals for Clark in the immediate future:

"I want her to just destroy everything," Porter said of Clark. "I want to give her the extra tools — where now, the way the teams used to play her, you can't do that anymore." [Timestamp - 34:04]

Earlier in the conversation, Porter and DeMita talked about the different defensive coverages that Clark faced in her rookie season: double-teams, full-court pressure, and face-guarding. Aware of how WNBA teams have tried to force Clark to give up the ball, Porter said that he was adamant about helping the Fever guard prepare for just about every scenario on the court.

Far from just wanting Clark to remain steady amidst the intense competition, Porter — who has worked with the likes of Dijonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas — wants the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year to be nothing less than dominant.

"I want her to just feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is...and just destory teams," Porter said. [Timestamp: 34:21]

The litmus test of Porter's impact will take place in the upcoming season, when Clark and the rest of the Fever look to have an even lengthier playoff run.

Caitlin Clark's team makes $78 million investment in player development

From the looks of it, the Fever are serious when it comes to building a championship culture around their crown jewel, Clark. Aside from the recent moves that they've made on the coaching end — including the hires of Porter and new head coach Stephanie White — the Fever organization has also made a huge investment geared at optimal player development.

Last Thursday, the Fever posted a Tweet about their plans to build a top-tier training facility for their players:

"our brand new, state-of-the-art sports performance center is coming soon," read the Fever's Tweet. "we will break ground on a $78 million, 108,000 square foot world-class training complex this summer and open before the 2027 WNBA season."

The Fever front office is hoping that Clark is still happy to be in town by the time that this training complex opens.

