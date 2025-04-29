Fever coach Stephanie White breaks down Caitlin Clark's psyche as Fever training intensifies: "She doesn’t waste reps"

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, more and more stories about Caitlin Clark's preparations are popping up online. During a recent media availability, her new head coach shed more insight on her rigorous offseason training.

Ad

On Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic posted a clip of Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White answering a question about Clark's work ethic and character. In response, White heaped praise on what she has observed from CC in their brief time together:

"One of the things that I knew from afar [and now see] on a daily basis is the way she works," White said. "We talk about work ethic a lot, but work style is another thing. She doesn't waste reps."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

White, who began her second stint as head coach of the Indiana Fever in November 2024, went on to describe how Clark pays close attention to detail in practice:

"She literally does embody 'how you do anything is how you do everything,' whether it's a ball-handling drill or a shooting drill or setting screens," White said. "She approaches it with such a discipline that she doesn't waste time."

Ad

White added that practice sessions with Clark have been "nice and refreshing." This is high praise from a former WNBA player who has years of experience as a head coach in both the college and pro ranks.

Last year, a rookie Clark got her first taste of playoff action as the Fever was swept in the best-of-three quarterfinals by White's Connecticut Sun. This season, Clark will be under the tutelage of White — and the seeds have now been planted for a fruitful partnership.

Ad

Caitlin Clark offers sneak peek of upcoming season for Fever: "We have so much personality on this team"

During the same media availability, Clark was asked about the dynamic within the Fever roster. The reigining WNBA Rookie of the Year responded with an assurance that she and her teammates are getting along well:

Ad

"We have so much great personality on this team. That’s what’s going to make it fun," Clark said. "That’s what fans are going to love about us."

Expand Tweet

Fever fans, of course, will be tuning in to see how the team's newly acquired veterans (such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Brianna Turner) will mesh with up-and-coming talents and rookies on the floor this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More