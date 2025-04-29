Fever coach Stephanie White breaks down Caitlin Clark's psyche as Fever training intensifies: "She doesn’t waste reps"

As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, more and more stories about Caitlin Clark's preparations are popping up online. During a recent media availability, her new head coach shed more insight on her rigorous offseason training.
On Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic posted a clip of Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White answering a question about Clark's work ethic and character. In response, White heaped praise on what she has observed from CC in their brief time together:
"One of the things that I knew from afar [and now see] on a daily basis is the way she works," White said. "We talk about work ethic a lot, but work style is another thing. She doesn't waste reps."
White, who began her second stint as head coach of the Indiana Fever in November 2024, went on to describe how Clark pays close attention to detail in practice:
"She literally does embody 'how you do anything is how you do everything,' whether it's a ball-handling drill or a shooting drill or setting screens," White said. "She approaches it with such a discipline that she doesn't waste time."
White added that practice sessions with Clark have been "nice and refreshing." This is high praise from a former WNBA player who has years of experience as a head coach in both the college and pro ranks.
Last year, a rookie Clark got her first taste of playoff action as the Fever was swept in the best-of-three quarterfinals by White's Connecticut Sun. This season, Clark will be under the tutelage of White — and the seeds have now been planted for a fruitful partnership.
Caitlin Clark offers sneak peek of upcoming season for Fever: "We have so much personality on this team"
During the same media availability, Clark was asked about the dynamic within the Fever roster. The reigining WNBA Rookie of the Year responded with an assurance that she and her teammates are getting along well:
"We have so much great personality on this team. That’s what’s going to make it fun," Clark said. "That’s what fans are going to love about us."
Fever fans, of course, will be tuning in to see how the team's newly acquired veterans (such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Brianna Turner) will mesh with up-and-coming talents and rookies on the floor this season.