Fever coach Stephanie White drops 1-word reaction to Caitlin Clark's Iowa jersey retirement

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa University as her jersey was retired on Sunday. The number 22 was memorialized at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena as Clark was honored by her Alma Mater for her many contributions to their program. Stephanie White was one of the many people who congratulated her as she dropped a 1-word reaction on Instagram.

The Fever's Instagram account shared a post pertaining to Clark's honorary night.

"In full support on CC’s day 💛," the Fever captioned the post.

Trending

The image showed Caitlin Clark alongside executives from the Indiana Pacers, front office members from the Indiana Fever, and Stephanie White, all of whom were in attendance to show their support to the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

New Fever coach Stephanie White later reposted this image on her story as she congratulated Clark on her recent honor. Captioning the story with a one worded caption, White wrote:

"Congratulations," tagging Caitlin Clark in the process.

Clark is mentioned by Stephanie White on her story (Credits: @s_whitej2 Instagram)

Caitlin Clark was bestowed the honor on February 2 during the Iowa Hawkeyes' fixture against the University of Southern California. Clark's alma mater took the win on the night defeating the No.4-ranked Trojans by a score of 76-69.

Caitlin Clark opens up about working with Stephanie White and jokes about sharpening her skills

Caitlin Clark spent some time with the media during her special night in Iowa and spoke on various subjects, including working with coach Stephanie White. The 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year was hired by the Indiana Fever on Nov. 1, 2024, and will take charge of the Fever for a second time in her career, having previously been the head coach of the team during the 2015-16 season.

Speaking to the media about working with Stephanie, Caitlin was in full praise of the former Suns coach, calling her a "great basketball mind" and expressing her excitement of working alongside her.

Clark also vented how White had called a few of her games in college and joked about sharpening her skills as she revealed that White wanted her to work on her left-handed layup:

"Being able to build that relationship with her and just be in the gym, work on things, she probably saw when I was a freshman in college like oh that girl still can't make a left-handed layup. We are still working on that," she joked, cracking a wry smile to the media.

Expand Tweet

White and Clark have already been spotted in the gym. Both of them will hope to have a great season as they eye their first WNBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback