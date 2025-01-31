Fever coach Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and $249,244 star's on-court roles in 2025

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shared her thoughts on Kelsey Mitchell re-signing with the team after being cored. The veteran guard was a key piece in their playoff run last season and White is keen to go even further with her, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston running the show.

A video shared by Tony East on YouTube shows the coach talking about the guard and how she'd use her alongside Clark and Boston in the 2025 WNBA season.

"She's key cog in everything that we do. Her ability to get downhill, her ability to knock down the three, to play in transition. I feel like we can get creative on how we get her touches, the ways that we can help her game open up even more. She's gonna be a key in everything that we do," White said.

"With her and Caitlin [Clark] and Aliyah [Boston] on the floor together and utilizing them in multiple actions. It's going to be critical. It's something that we've been looking forward as a staff," she added.

Mitchell is back with the Fever for an eighth season after agreeing to terms on Wednesday. The core designation guaranteed her a supermax salary of $249,000 for the 2025 season, per reports.

She's coming off the best offensive season of her career, averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Stephanie White describes early experience of coaching Caitlin Clark on Fever

Stephanie White also touched on what she's noticed regarding Caitlin Clark, showering the young guard with praise. The former Connecticut Sun coach detailed which traits she's seen from Clark during their short time together.

"It's been great. She's a hard worker, she's a perfectionist, she wants to be great and when you have somebody who's willing to put in the work, somebody who's willing to be coached, somebody who wants to be great, the sky's the limit and we've enjoyed working with her. She's going to continue to get better and continue to grow," White said.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a strong season with the Fever and the expectations are exponentially higher this campaign. After reaching the postseason last campaign, the Fever should be aiming higher with her new coach and the potential signings that could join the squad soon.

Clark has already shown her offseason workout, making it clear she's ready to dominate the league.

