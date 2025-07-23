Fever coach Stephanie White pinpoints exact reason behind Caitlin Clark and Co. not living up to "contenders" hype

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever returned to action after the All-Star break on Tuesday but succumbed to a 98-84 loss to the Liberty at Barclays Center. Deemed as contenders before the season, the Fever haven't lived up to the hype. Coach Stephanie White provided the reason behind this failure.In a post-game discussion with the media, White credited the Fever's lack of &quot;experience&quot; for not living up to &quot;contenders&quot; hype.&quot;Yeah, I mean, look — that’s for everybody else to discuss whether we were really ready to be a contender or not. Certainly, there’s no substitute for experience, and Tosh and Sid are the ones on our team who have championship-caliber experience. So you’ve got to go through it,&quot; she said.White highlighted the &quot;disruption in rotation&quot; being another huge factor.&quot;I do think disruption in rotation, playing players in different positions because of disruption, hasn’t allowed the continuity probably as much as we’d like. But you can see it in spurts, right? You can see it — I think in certain spurts — where we have that,&quot; she continued.The Fever entered the season as contenders, boosted by the additions of Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner to support Caitlin Clark. But halfway through, Bonner was waived, and Clark’s injury troubles have continued.Despite Howard and Mitchell performing well, the lack of a stable starting five has affected consistency. The Fever have shown glimpses of their potential during the season and were crowned Commissioner Cup champions.Although not devoid of success, the team has struggled for consistency, leaving them seventh in the standings with a 12-12 record.Lexie Hull on learning from Indiana Fever coach and update on Caitlin Clark's mindset amid injuryIndiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, speaking to the media before the Fever's game with the New York Liberty in Brooklyn on Tuesday, was questioned about learning from Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark's spirits amid her injury.Revealing her thoughts on her coach's mentorship, Hull said:&quot;I think we're just learning from her what it takes to be professional. Showing up for work every day and putting your best into the game, and I think we are taking our page out of her book there.&quot;Hull spoke about Clark and her mindset amid her recent injuries.&quot;There's frustration. There is, why now? Why me? Those types of questions. But she has got a good head on her shoulders. She'll be fine. She's got a great support system in her teammates, her friends, her family. She will be better,&quot; she added.The Fever have struggled with inconsistency this season, while Caitlin Clark continues to miss games due to a groin injury.