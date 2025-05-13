Fever COO reveals how Caitlin Clark's offseason focus yielded visible physical gains

Caitlin Clark entered the offseason hoping to reset and gain muscle after a long year going from her senior year at Iowa right into her first season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.

Ad

As the reigning Rookie of the Year enters her second season, fans and media have praised Clark's noticeable physical gains. Fever Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox and head athletic performance coach Sarah Kessler discussed Clark's offseason work with ESPN on Tuesday.

"There's been much ado about her guns," Cox said.

One of the main adjustments to Clark's game from college to the WNBA was dealing with the physicality. During the offseason, the team designed workouts to build strength and explosion in single-leg work and single-arm exercises.

Ad

Trending

The leg development is intended to improve her time under tension and keep a low center of gravity, while the arm development will help handle contact and make passes.

Kessler was impressed by Clark's commitment to working out throughout the offseason.

"I've had athletes who have said that, and then maybe when the work component shows up to actually achieve those goals, that's where there's maybe a disconnect," Kessler said. "But with Caitlin, she set those goals and from the jump, I was seeing her in the weight room four to five times a week."

Ad

The increased size and strength will help Clark battle through the long WNBA season, as the season has now been extended from 40 games last year to 44 games this year.

The Indiana Fever will have the most nationally televised games this year, with 40 of their 44 games being aired on television.

Caitlin Clark "thankful" for the attention the Indiana Fever coaching staff gave her during the offseason

While speaking with ESPN on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark expressed her gratitude for the Indiana Fever's staff, especially Sarah Kessler and player development coach Keith Porter.

Ad

Alongside Kessler, Porter spoke with Clark daily throughout the offseason to ensure Clark's on-court and weight room training aligned.

"They were very accessible to me," Clark said. "They're in here with me at 8 a.m. helping me get ready for moments like these. You hope it shows on the court, and I think it certainly will."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, fresh off their first playoff berth since 2016, look to take the next step as they open the season Saturday against the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More