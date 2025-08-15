"Fever def cutting Sims" - WNBA fans react to Indiana Fever signing untested 5-foot-9 Point Guard as backup

The Indiana Fever have suffered setbacks in the latter half of the 2025 season with injuries sidelining Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. The front office signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract to fill the gap.The Fever have added another 5-foot-9 point guard, a move that has left some fans confused.On Thursday, the Fever announced the signing of Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract.“The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today,” the Fever announced. “The Fever qualify for the roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.”Kyra Lambert is an experienced player who has built her career overseas, never having played in the WNBA until now.While the addition strengthens backcourt depth, fans have speculated that Lambert’s arrival signals the end of Sims’ stint with the team.“So fever def cutting Sims ?” @cactusnofein wrote.the dark side @cactusnofeinLINK@UnderdogWNBA So fever def cutting sims ?Users chimed in, with reactions varying from optimism to frustration.“5’9 guard that averaged 6.2 assists in Greece for Olympiacos. Translation: We have someone who can give the ball to our demons and get out the way. We move,” @Ser_Dweeb wrote.“The Fever organization is so unserious….Kyra never played a game in WNBA. Why not to get Serena Sundell or Megan Connell? wtf this is a fucking joke!!” @Colby3635212283 wrote.“Good pick up! She’ll connect well with Chloe, Sophie, Aliyah, Brianna, and Coach,” @wnbaastro said.“I can’t with this dumbass front office,” @mikeed172531 said.Sims played 13 minutes on her Fever debut on August 12 in an 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings. Coming off the bench, she went scoreless on four field goal attempts. Kyra Lambert talks about highly anticipated WNBA debut with Indiana FeverBefore signing for the Fever, Kyra Lambert competed in Greece with Olympiacos, where she helped the team win the Greek A1 League title. During that season, Lambert averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game, earning recognition as Eurocup’s Guard of the Year.Getting the call to join the WNBA has been a thrilling moment for her.“This means everything,” Lambert said after first practice with Fever. “I’m super excited. It's a blessing, you know, having the journey that I've had. I’ve just been remaining faithful, trusting God and doing the work. To see it all come back around and pay off with this opportunity is awesome.”Fans will likely see Lambert make her WNBA debut for the Fever on Friday in a home matchup against the Washington Mystics. She is expected to be the backup guard behind starting backcourt members Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull.