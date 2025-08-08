"Fever fans crashing TF out": WNBA Twitter explodes as Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner get revenge on Indiana with special moment 

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner led the Phoenix Mercury to a lopsided 95-60 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. The win saw Thomas become the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a row, while Bonner led all scorers en route to the statement win against her former squad.Thomas tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach the historic feat, sparking a massive third-quarter storm that buried the Fever in the second half. On the other hand, Bonner put up a game-high 23 points in 24 minutes and seven rebounds.Thomas completed her triple-double through an assist to Bonner, who hit a corner triple in the 3:47 mark of the fourth quarter.WNBA fans were ecstatic after the dominant win by the Mercury, as they made fun of Fever fans following the lopsided loss.MeloMan - DREAMCON 2026!!! - SW-3065-3475-3327 @MadeMenMeloLINKFever fans crashing TF out right nowNiketa @lafemme_niketaLINK@WNBA Ooohh, they are maaaaad.😆🤣 Go AT!OBE TRACKSZ @OBTrackszLINK@WNBA And who else to help her get it lolMeanwhile, other fans lauded Thomas for making history alongside Bonner, who once played for the Fever early this season, but was released after just nine games.BB Q's @AnomalyJadedLINK@WNBA Sooo is y’all gon add AT to the MVP convo??Doctor Boxing Talk | Pugilist Enthusiast @DrBoxingTalkLINK@WNBA AT is a beast!🔥💯Stephen @Steve_ForChangeLINK@WNBA Yeah. Look at that (checks notes) elite pass to the wing.Thomas has been on a tear in the past three games, recording a total of 41 points, 33 rebounds and 32 assists in the stretch.Thomas is averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season.On the other hand, Bonner has appeared in 10 games so far with the Mercury since being waived by the Fever. She has averaged 10.4 ppg and 4.5 apg in Phoenix. The Mercury are now tied in the third seed with a 19-11 record, while the Fever stay in the fifth spot with a 17-14 record, after losing their last two games.Alyssa Thomas credits teammates for another triple-double performanceAlyssa Thomas gave flowers to her teammates following their win against the Fever. In her post-game interviews, Thomas lauded her teammates for hitting their shots and allowing her to reach double-digit assists to complete her historic feat. She also pointed out Bonner's triple late in the game that gave her the triple-double. &quot;I couldn't do it without my teammates,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;I needed that last assist and everyone wanted to make sure that I got it, so just super happy to be here, super grateful for my team and it's an honor.&quot; It was Thomas' fourth triple-double this season. She has also tallied the most triple-doubles in league history with 15. Thomas is expected to continue leading the Mercury as they look to improve their record for better positioning in the WNBA playoffs.