Fever fans disgusted after team scores 58 points in loss without Caitlin Clark: "Are we still pretending that Stephanie White is a good head coach"

The Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever had their worst scoring performance of the season on Tuesday as they mustered just 58 points in a loss to the Atlanta Dream. This defeat, Indiana's fifth in nine games, has made fans restless, leading to some vehement reactions online.

After the Fever lost 77-58 at Gateway Center Arena, the team's fan base angrily pointed out factors that supposedly led to a below .500 record. These supposedly included coach Stephanie White, WNBA officials and certain players on the Fever roster.

"Are we still pretending that Stephanie White is a good head coach to not hurt anyone's feelings?" a fan tweeted.

"Are we still pretending that stephanie white is a good head coach to not hurt anyone's feelings?"

The absence of @CaitlinClark22 and @sophaller really shows

Terrible refs, worse announcers!

We were promised speed and experience, all I've seen is dribble dribble dribble and make excuses then repeat🤦🏻‍♂️At least Sides had them playing like a team and the players showed enthusiasm to be on the court. If they are half as bored as the fans watching it's time for a change.

I'd like to congratulate myself for having the same amount of points as Lexie Hull despite cleaning carpets at my workplace for the duration of the game.

Rewatched the game and the entire team looked clueless on both ends in the 2nd half like wtf

In the first half of the road game against the Dream, Indiana was competitive, turning a 22-19 deficit in the opening quarter into a deadlock at 33 before the halftime break. However, in the final 20 minutes of play, the Fever coughed up just 25 points while allowing Atlanta to go off for 44.

Though both teams struggled to shoot beyond the arc, the Fever was generally the more inefficient team from the field, making just 21 of their 58 attempts (a subpar 36.2% shooting clip). Indiana also got badly outrebounded by Atlanta, which had a 44-27 edge in this category.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

A closer look at the stat sheet shows some glaring areas for the Fever to address. Currently, they are sixth in 3-point shooting percentage, eighth in pace and ninth in rebounding.

And, to the dismay of Fever fans everywhere, the team's franchise player, Caitlin Clark, has missed five games due to a quad strain. To make matters worse, reserve guard Sophie Cunningham has also sat out three matchups because of an ankle injury.

Clearly, a lot of good things have to happen for the Fever to win more consistently this season.

Caitlin Clark's running mate wins accolade amid Fever's early struggles

Though the Fever have gotten off to a 4-5 start, there's no denying that Clark's backcourt partner in the starting five has been a strong pillar for the team.

On Tuesday, Kelsey Mitchell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Mitchell is currently the leading scorer among Fever players who have competed in all nine games thus far. Her contributions to the team are nothing short of pivotal while the team waits for Clark to recuperate.

