Fever fans go berserk after snapping 16-game skid vs Aces without Caitlin Clark: "With hangover and eye bags is insane"

The Indiana Fever continued playing well without Caitlin Clark, beating the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on Thursday. Fever fans were pumped since it was Indiana's first win over the Aces since 2019, snapping a 16-game losing streak against the two-time WNBA champions.
Led by Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever overcame Clark's absence for the second straight game. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx to win the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, and now, winning against the Aces for the first time in nearly six years.
Mitchell finished with 25 points and six assists, while Boston had 20 points and seven rebounds. Natasha Howard put up a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, with Aari McDonald having an all-around game of eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Caitlin Clark missed her fourth straight game due to a groin injury. Some fans were impressed because the Indiana Fever were coming off a celebration from winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.
The Indiana Fever's defense in their past two games has been fantastic, holding the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces to 59 and 54 points, respectively. It will be interesting to see how it continues for the rest of their five-game homestand and once Caitlin Clark returns from injury.
On the other hand, A'ja Wilson was the only Aces player to come out and play. Wilson finished with 29 points, outscoring the rest of the team in what might be their worst performance of the season. It was the first time Las Vegas lost to the Fever since Aug. 27, 2019.
Caitlin Clark injury update
It has been a tough season for Caitlin Clark, who missed her fourth straight game due to a groin injury. It was also the ninth time she sat out because of injury this season, missing five earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring issue.
Clark has not endured an injury-riddled season in her career since he never missed a game in college at Iowa. She was listed as day-to-day before Thursday's game but was eventually ruled out.
Coach Stephanie White told reporters before the game that the Fever are taking a cautious approach on Clark. With just six games left before the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the franchise wants its superstar to be 100% healthy before returning to the court.