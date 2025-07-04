Fever fans go berserk after snapping 16-game skid vs Aces without Caitlin Clark: "With hangover and eye bags is insane"

The Indiana Fever continued playing well without Caitlin Clark, beating the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on Thursday. Fever fans were pumped since it was Indiana's first win over the Aces since 2019, snapping a 16-game losing streak against the two-time WNBA champions.

Ad

Led by Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever overcame Clark's absence for the second straight game. They defeated the Minnesota Lynx to win the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, and now, winning against the Aces for the first time in nearly six years.

Mitchell finished with 25 points and six assists, while Boston had 20 points and seven rebounds. Natasha Howard put up a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, with Aari McDonald having an all-around game of eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caitlin Clark missed her fourth straight game due to a groin injury. Some fans were impressed because the Indiana Fever were coming off a celebration from winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Cwaya 🕳 @Mpa_ifeanyi LINK 🚨Beating the Aces with hangover and eye bags is insane🚨 The defense, the offense, the team work. Let's fcuking go !!🔥🔥🔥

Ad

Dream @dreamrog LINK The Fever have been a completely different team ever since Sophie Cunningham call out the team for blowing late game leads and A.McDonald getting into the starting lineup, the defense is off the charts now, can’t wait for Clark to be back 100%, the ceiling is so high for Indiana

Ad

Krystal @krystalwithak17 LINK Proud of this team for holding it down while CC is out. Can’t wait for her return but loving the growth and hustle the rest of the team is showing!👏🏼 Go Fever!!

Ad

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 LINK My 😈 squad officially got over the hurdle. Indiana came off that road trip a whole new TEAM, & now we’re rolling! Another dominant performance!💪👏

Ad

Randy Sharp @rsharp1122 LINK You. Ain’t. Kidding. What a Win. Keep stacking this homestand.

Ad

Kay @KhaySwift LINK Lynx lowest point in a season 59 against Fever Ace lowest point in a season 54 tonight. Steph has put something into this team adrenaline. The defense looks like 🔒

Ad

The Indiana Fever's defense in their past two games has been fantastic, holding the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces to 59 and 54 points, respectively. It will be interesting to see how it continues for the rest of their five-game homestand and once Caitlin Clark returns from injury.

On the other hand, A'ja Wilson was the only Aces player to come out and play. Wilson finished with 29 points, outscoring the rest of the team in what might be their worst performance of the season. It was the first time Las Vegas lost to the Fever since Aug. 27, 2019.

Ad

Caitlin Clark injury update

Caitlin Clark injury update. (Photo: IMAGN)

It has been a tough season for Caitlin Clark, who missed her fourth straight game due to a groin injury. It was also the ninth time she sat out because of injury this season, missing five earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring issue.

Ad

Clark has not endured an injury-riddled season in her career since he never missed a game in college at Iowa. She was listed as day-to-day before Thursday's game but was eventually ruled out.

Expand Tweet

Coach Stephanie White told reporters before the game that the Fever are taking a cautious approach on Clark. With just six games left before the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, the franchise wants its superstar to be 100% healthy before returning to the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More