Fever fans go from panic to peace as Sophie Cunningham makes major appearance after injury scare

Fans were surprised to see Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham up on the floor on Wednesday. This was after the injury scare she experienced during their preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. Cunningham went down with an apparent right foot injury.

After the game, some fans caught a video of some Fever players - including Caitlin Clark - doing postgame workouts. Then, the guard emerged from the locker room wearing a boot on her injured foot.

This ruled her out of practice on Wednesday. However, a video of Sophie Cunningham after the practice was posted. It showed the veteran guard putting up some shots without a boot.

WNBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) were excited to see Cunningham back on her feet. Their initial feelings went from panic to peace after seeing the video of the former Missouri player up on her feet.

On X, fans revealed their thoughts on the guard's injury.

"Yes good to see but don’t rush her. She has shown how important she will be this season," a fan said.

"That's a good sign. Hope she's able to go on Saturday but her full recovery is the most important," another fan commented.

"We’re deep enough to crush Chicago and Atlanta. Definitely need her for the Liberty game. 5/24. Let it heal properly," one fan suggested.

Some fans still have concerns about the little movements they noticed.

"Her not even jumping on her shots makes me feel she won’t play this Saturday, but i hope I’m wrong," one concerned fan said.

"She still looks like she’s protecting that ankle just a little. I’ll trust the team docs and her awareness of her body to know when she can go," another comment read.

"Doesn’t look great to me. Not even jumping," someone commented.

The Indiana Fever play their first game of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday against the Chicago Sky, with sufficient time to address Sophie Cunningham's injury.

Fever's practice felt "different" without Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham was one of the significant acquisitions of the Indiana Fever during the offseason. Cunningham has shown her value to the team in her three preseason games. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 50 percent shooting during that stretch.

Even in practice sessions, the Fever coach Stephanie White knows the team's needs without her contributions.

"It felt a little bit different without Sophie out there, just because she brings so much energy, and she's like this big bright light that comes in," White said.

White said she doesn't want to rush Sophie Cunningham's return and listen to what the team doctors will say.

