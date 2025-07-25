Fever fans rage after refs call Sophie Cunningham for a loose foul against NaLyssa Smith: "Caitlin would shoot 50 FTs a game if she got this whistle" 

The Indiana Fever fan base couldn't help but continue their rage against the WNBA referees after Sophie Cunningham was called for a loose foul against the Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith. While the Fever won the bigger battle by handing the Aces an 80-70 loss and tying the season series, most 50-50 calls landed in Las Vegas' favor.A'ja Wilson and Co. had three more trips to the free-throw line. That difference could have been +5 had the Aces not forced a foul with 13 seconds left in the hopes of an improbable comeback down eight points.The timing of the foul on Cunningham couldn't have been worse after she was handed a $500 fine for dissing the referees on TikTok. She called out the league on Wednesday, saying:&quot;I got fined $500 for this TikTok ... ik why this is funny to me… like ok ... you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now&quot;It set the foundation for Fever fans to express their anger on another questionable call during Thursday's contest, with former Fever player NaLyssa Smith benefiting from it. Smith shot a midrange attempt with Sophie Cunningham contesting the shot.It seemed like Cunningham barely touched her counterpart, but the refs awarded the call to Smith. One Fever fan said Caitlin Clark would average '50 free-throws' a night with such calls:&quot;The stuff the WNBA ignores then makes foul calls like this on Sophie Cunningham. Beyond comical. Caitlin would shoot 50 FTs a game if she got this whistle.&quot;More reactions followed:Clarence Griffin @GriffinGr46348LINKThe referees in the W are a joke, embarrassing 😂Herbert Whitehouse @DoubleWhitehousLINKSophie did not touch her❗️🫣🫣✅🫣🫣 jarjarbinks @jarjarbink87427LINKthe refs will call everything on Sophie cause of posts online... there was a loose ball also called a foul on her when bot players were going for the ball and there was marginal contact. Should have been a no call. JD Williams @realJayDubWillyLINK@CathyEngelbert 's @WNBA right there.Hypocrites at bestBlatantly rigged at worstCan't claim to be a 'physical league' then call this.